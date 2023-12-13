UNGA Resolves to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza: How Different Nations Voted

The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously approved a non-binding resolution to call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza. This resolution comes as an urgent plea to end the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While the United States and Israel voted against the resolution, an overwhelming majority of member states supported the call for peace.

A staggering 153 countries voted in favor of the resolution on Tuesday, making it clear that the international community is united in seeking an end to the violence. This shows a significant increase in support compared to a previous resolution on October 27, which called for a “humanitarian truce”. On that occasion, 120 countries voted in favor, while 14 voted against, and 45 chose to abstain.

It is crucial to analyze each country’s stance on this matter to understand the global sentiments regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Here is a breakdown of how each country voted:

For (153):

– Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burundi, Cambodia, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cote D’Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Honduras, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, North Korea, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Republic of the Congo, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Republic of Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Against (10):

– Austria, Czech Republic, Guatemala, Israel, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, United States.

Abstained (23):

– Argentina, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Malawi, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Palau, Panama, Romania, Slovakia, South Sudan, Togo, Tonga, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What does a non-binding resolution mean?

A non-binding resolution is a decision made by an authoritative body that does not create any legal obligations. It is a symbolic gesture to express support or concern for a particular issue but does not enforce any action.

2. Why did the United States and Israel vote against the resolution?

The United States and Israel have expressed concerns regarding the resolution, stating that it does not adequately address the complex and sensitive nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They believe that a more comprehensive and balanced approach is necessary to achieve lasting peace in the region.

3. What impact does this resolution have on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

While the resolution itself may not have a direct impact on the conflict, it sends a strong message to the international community about the urgency of the situation. It serves as a reminder that the world is watching and calls for a renewed commitment to diplomatic efforts and negotiations.

4. How does this vote reflect global opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

The overwhelming support for the resolution demonstrates the widespread desire for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It shows that a majority of countries believe that a humanitarian ceasefire is crucial and that all parties should work towards a peaceful solution.

