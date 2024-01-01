Unaccompanied Toddler Adds Mystery to Alleged Human Smuggling Operation

Amidst the unfolding saga of the “donkey flight” grounded in France, a peculiar passenger has captured attention – an unaccompanied two-year-old boy from Gujarat. However, his whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Gujarat police have initiated an investigation in order to locate the child, identify his parents or guardians, and uncover whether he was part of a complex plan orchestrated by human smugglers. This situation raises concerns of a fate similar to the many children abandoned on the US-Canada border.

In an attempt to find leads, a police officer from Gujarat’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stated that they are trying to locate the child and his parents or guardians, as numerous families have fled their homes in north Gujarat.

The flight to Nicaragua, carrying a total of 303 passengers with 96 hailing from Gujarat, was grounded by French authorities in Vatry on December 21 due to suspicions of human smuggling. However, a subsequent court order on December 24 released the majority of passengers, resulting in only 276 individuals, including 72 from Gujarat, landing in Mumbai.

According to a copy of the passenger list obtained by TOI, an unaccompanied minor from Gujarat, born on August 2, 2021, was among the Indian passengers who were sent back upon arrival at Vatry airport. The source revealed that agents from Gujarat’s Mehsana and Gandhinagar, often involved in facilitating illegal emigrations, frequently create fake families where unrelated individuals pose as couples carrying someone else’s children.

This particular strategy aims to increase the likelihood of obtaining asylum in the United States, as a couple with children are generally more likely to receive such protection, as stated by the source.

The investigation is considering various scenarios, including instances where agents may have moved the child’s parents first or where children are sent ahead to establish citizenship, allowing their parents to follow suit and apply for the same status. Apart from the two-year-old, the flight also included a ten-year-old and two 17-year-old boys who were listed as unaccompanied minors.

Data from the US Customs and Border Protection reveals a concerning trend, with a significant 233% increase in the number of unaccompanied Indian children found abandoned on US borders between 2020 and 2023. Most of these children fall within the age group of 10 to 14, but there have been instances of kids as young as four being discovered. In October 2023 alone, 78 children were found at the borders, with 73 on the Mexico border, known as the “donkey route,” and five on the Canada border.

Sources:

– TOI (https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/news/breaking-first-visuals-of-airbus-a340-detained-in-france-with-303-indians-lands-in-mumbai/videoshow/89034447.cms)

FAQ

Q: What is the “donkey flight” incident?

A: The “donkey flight” refers to an incident where a flight to Nicaragua carrying 303 passengers, including 96 from Gujarat, was grounded in France due to suspicions of human smuggling.

Q: Why is the unaccompanied toddler from Gujarat significant?

A: The unaccompanied toddler from Gujarat adds to the mystery surrounding the alleged human smuggling operation. Authorities are conducting an investigation to locate the child, identify his parents or guardians, and determine whether he was part of a complex plan orchestrated by human smugglers.

Q: How are fake families used in human smuggling operations?

A: In some cases, agents involved in human smuggling establish fake families, where unrelated people pose as couples carrying someone else’s children. This strategy aims to increase the likelihood of obtaining asylum, particularly in the United States.

Q: How many unaccompanied Indian children have been found abandoned on US borders?

A: According to data from the US Customs and Border Protection, there has been a concerning trend of unaccompanied Indian children being abandoned on US borders. Between 2020 and 2023, there was a significant 233% increase in the number of such cases. Most of these children are between the ages of 10 and 14.

Q: What is the significance of the Mexico border in this context?

A: The Mexico border, also known as the “donkey route,” has seen a higher number of unaccompanied Indian children being found compared to the Canada border. However, cases have been reported on both borders.