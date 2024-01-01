Riddle of Unaccompanied 2-Year-Old on ‘Donkey Flight’ Puzzles Authorities

In a perplexing twist to the unfolding saga of the infamous “donkey flight” grounded in France, the spotlight is now on an unaccompanied two-year-old boy from Gujarat who was onboard. The child’s whereabouts remain unknown, prompting Gujarat police to launch an investigation into his identity and his connection to possible human smugglers.

The mystery deepens as authorities strive to locate the child’s parents or guardians, while also questioning whether this incident is part of a larger, organized plan orchestrated by human trafficking syndicates. Could this innocent toddler be facing a fate similar to the countless children abandoned on the US-Canada border?

A senior officer from Gujarat police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said, “We have been making every effort to trace the child and locate his parents or guardians, considering that many families have recently left their homes in north Gujarat.”

The flight bound for Nicaragua, carrying a total of 303 passengers, including 96 from Gujarat, was abruptly grounded by French authorities in Vatry on December 21 due to suspicions of human smuggling. After a subsequent court order on December 24, only 276 passengers, including 72 from Gujarat, were eventually allowed to land in Mumbai.

A detailed list of Indian passengers who were sent back, obtained by TOI, includes the unaccompanied minor in question. Born on August 2, 2021, from Gujarat, this child adds intrigue to the situation. It has been revealed that agents from the districts of Mehsana and Gandhinagar in Gujarat have been involved in facilitating illegal emigrations, often resorting to forming fake families in order to increase the chances of obtaining US asylum.

The modus operandi is to have unrelated individuals pose as couples, carrying someone else’s children. This strategy aims to exploit the preference given to those traveling with children, as it makes the process of securing US asylum relatively easier. “A couple with children is likely to get US asylum more easily,” a source explained.

As the investigation unfolds, several scenarios are being considered. It is conceivable that agents may have moved the child’s parents separately, sending the child ahead to secure a foothold in a foreign land and pave the way for their parents to follow and apply for the same legal status. Alongside the two-year-old, the flight also included a ten-year-old and two 17-year-old boys, all classified as unaccompanied minors.

The gravity of the situation becomes even more evident when considering the statistics provided by US Customs and Border Protection. Data shows a stark and concerning rise in the number of unaccompanied Indian children found abandoned at US borders between 2020 and 2023, with a staggering 233% increase compared to the previous year. Most of these children fall within the age range of 10 to 14, although there have been instances of children as young as four being discovered alone.

In October 2023 alone, a total of 78 children were found at borders, with 73 on the Mexico border, known as the notorious “donkey route,” and five on the Canada border. These startling figures paint a grim picture of the dangers faced by unaccompanied minors and the urgency with which authorities must address this escalating crisis.

The search for answers in the mysterious case of the unaccompanied two-year-old on the “donkey flight” continues, as authorities endeavor to safeguard the well-being of all children caught in the web of human trafficking and smuggling.