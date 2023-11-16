UNESCO Proposes Venice as Endangered World Heritage Site

UNESCO, the cultural protection agency of the United Nations, has put forth a recommendation to include Venice in its list of World Heritage sites in danger. This acknowledgment comes as the picturesque island city faces a combination of challenges, including climate change, mass tourism, and rapid urban development.

The proposal by UNESCO highlights the need for immediate action and international support to safeguard World Heritage sites. The List of World Heritage in Danger highlights various sites that are under serious and specific threats, such as armed conflicts or natural disasters. Examples include Odessa in Ukraine, which was added due to war-related concerns, and the Everglades in Florida, which faces environmental degradation.

Venice, renowned for its architectural marvels and works of esteemed artists, was initially designated as a World Heritage site in 1987. However, the city’s future has been a cause for concern due to the aforementioned challenges. Experts are deeply troubled that the state of conservation for this cultural treasure warrants its consideration for the “in danger” list.

Climate change poses a significant threat to the preservation and conservation of Venice, as it does for many other cultural heritage sites globally. Scientists have even warned that Venice could be completely submerged by the year 2100. The city has already experienced severe floods in recent years, resulting in damage to iconic structures and temporary closures of cultural sites.

In response to the ecological risks, Venice has implemented various measures. Sea walls have been constructed to protect against future deluges, and the iconic St. Mark’s Basilica has been encased in glass barriers. The city has also taken steps to reduce tourism and related pollution, including banning cruise ships and implementing fines for littering.

However, UNESCO contends that the efforts undertaken by Italy to address these challenges remain insufficient and need further development. The agency emphasizes the necessity for sustainable solutions to ensure the long-term preservation of Venice’s cultural landscape.

This is not the first time UNESCO has considered placing Venice on the endangered-heritage list. In 2021, the city narrowly escaped this designation after the ban on cruise ships. Environmental activists, however, criticized UNESCO’s decision, arguing that it did not fully address the multitude of crises facing Venice.

Adding a site to the endangered category allows for proactive measures to be taken before the situation worsens. UNESCO cites the example of the barrier reefs in Belize, which were included in the list in 2009. Subsequently, the Belizean government, in collaboration with UNESCO, implemented a plan that halted oil exploration and drilling, effectively eliminating one of the major threats to the site.

In addition to Venice, UNESCO has recommended the inclusion of the city center of Lviv and the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv on the endangered sites list in war-torn Ukraine. Although Australia’s Great Barrier Reef was considered for this designation, UNESCO ultimately decided against it due to the government’s efforts to protect the world’s largest coral reef system.

