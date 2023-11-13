UNESCO Urges Italy to Take Swift Action to Protect Venice’s Cultural Heritage

UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, has made a strong recommendation to include the city of Venice in Italy on its World Heritage in Danger list. This move comes as a response to the long-standing challenges faced by Venice, including excessive tourism and the impacts of climate change.

Venice, known for its cultural and natural offerings, is currently designated as a World Heritage Site. However, UNESCO argues that there has been minimal progress in addressing the complex issues related to mass tourism, development projects, and climate change. These challenges have led to the deterioration and damage of the city’s iconic buildings, urban areas, and overall cultural identity.

The draft resolution, prepared ahead of the 45th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, calls on the Italian government to prioritize the preservation of Venice’s heritage. The committee emphasizes the need for urgent action to protect the integrity of the city’s cultural, environmental, and landscape attributes.

Venice has been grappling with various weather-related problems in recent years. The city experienced a severe drought earlier this year, causing disruptions to transportation and daily life. Additionally, in 2019, Venice faced devastating floods that put historical treasures and buildings at risk.

The issue of overtourism has also been a major concern for Venice. Efforts have been made to address this issue, such as the ban on large ships entering the San Marco Basin – Giudecca Canal. However, UNESCO’s report suggests that these measures are not sufficient to prevent irreversible changes to the city’s outstanding universal value.

The Municipality of Venice has acknowledged UNESCO’s recommendation and vowed to carefully review the proposed decision. They plan to engage in discussions with the Italian government, which serves as the State Party responsible for interacting with UNESCO.

