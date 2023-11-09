Argentina’s Navy School of Mechanics Honored as a World Heritage Site

Argentina’s Navy School of Mechanics (ESMA) has received a significant recognition by being named a United Nations World Heritage site. The former military school, which served as a secret detention center during Argentina’s dictatorship from 1976 to 1983, holds a grim history with approximately 5,000 people disappearing within its walls.

President Alberto Fernández expressed his gratitude to UNESCO for designating ESMA as a heritage site, emphasizing the importance of preserving the memory of the atrocities committed there. During the dictatorship, widespread human rights abuses were carried out by the military in an attempt to suppress dissent and left-wing political views. As many as 30,000 lives were lost, with the fate of many victims still unknown.

ESMA, one of the earliest and largest detention centers in Argentina, was converted into a site of torture. Its layout was transformed, and prisoners were subjected to unimaginable suffering. Only a small fraction of around 200 prisoners managed to survive.

The horrors of ESMA extended to a maternity ward, where pregnant detainees had their children forcibly taken away, often being adopted by families aligned with the dictatorship. The military leaders went to great lengths to hide their crimes, removing evidence and even constructing walls to conceal the true nature of the detention center.

In 2007, ESMA was reopened to the public as a site of remembrance, aiming to shed light on the human rights abuses that occurred there. Recently, the museum acquired an airplane used for “death flights,” a form of execution where drugged prisoners were thrown into the sea mid-flight.

The recognition of ESMA as a World Heritage site holds particular significance at a time when some politicians in Argentina are accused of denying the brutality of the military dictatorship. Victoria Villarruel, a vice presidential candidate, and other politicians have faced criticism for downplaying the violence of that era.

The decision by UNESCO serves as a rebuke to those who seek to ignore or downplay the human rights abuses. Argentina’s Human Rights Secretary, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, applauds the international recognition as a strong response to those who deny or minimize the crimes committed during the civil-military dictatorship.

President Fernández, echoing these sentiments, emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the past to prevent such atrocities from happening again. He highlighted the value of justice rather than revenge, acknowledging the horror represented by the disappearance of thousands of human beings. With the designation of ESMA as a World Heritage site, the memory of the victims will endure, challenging denialism and promoting the pursuit of a just society.