UNESCO Announces New World Heritage Sites, Including One in the West Bank

The World Heritage Committee recently added 37 new sites to UNESCO’s prestigious World Heritage List. One of the notable additions is the ancient city of Jericho, located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Jericho, also known as Tell es-Sultan, is believed to be one of the oldest fortified cities in the world, dating back to the 9th millennium B.C. The site features an oval-shaped mound near the modern city of Jericho and holds significant historical and religious importance.

According to UNESCO’s nomination document, Tell es-Sultan contains evidence of religious funeral practices, including the plastering and decorating of skulls of the deceased. The inclusion of this site on the World Heritage List highlights its cultural and archaeological significance.

It is worth noting that this is not the first site in the West Bank to be recognized by UNESCO. The Old City of Jerusalem and its walls were inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1981. However, UNESCO lists it separately under “Jerusalem (Site proposed by Jordan)” and does not classify it under Israel or Palestine.

The announcement of Jericho’s inclusion on the World Heritage List has sparked controversy, particularly with Israeli officials. The Israeli foreign ministry criticized the decision, accusing the Palestinians of using UNESCO for political purposes. On the other hand, Palestinian officials view this recognition as a significant achievement for their cultural heritage.

This development highlights the ongoing complexities and political sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The differing perspectives on the recognition of historical and religious sites add another layer to the already intricate situation.

In addition to the new sites, the World Heritage Committee also declared two sites in Ukraine— the Saint Sophia Cathedral and Lavra of Kyiv-Pechersk and the historic center of Lviv— as being in danger due to the Russian invasion. UNESCO emphasized the need for global responsibility in protecting these cultural sites.

The announcement of these new World Heritage Sites brings attention to the diverse cultural and historical treasures found around the world. The recognition and preservation of these sites contribute to our understanding of humanity’s rich and interconnected heritage.

FAQ:

1. What is the World Heritage List?

The World Heritage List is a collection of cultural and natural sites recognized by UNESCO for their outstanding universal value.

2. How many new sites were added to the World Heritage List?

37 new sites were added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

3. Where is the ancient city of Jericho located?

Jericho is situated in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

4. What is the significance of Tell es-Sultan?

Tell es-Sultan, also known as Jericho, is believed to be one of the oldest fortified cities in the world, dating back to the 9th millennium B.C. It holds historical and religious importance.

5. Are there any controversial aspects to the recognition of Jericho as a World Heritage Site?

Yes, there is controversy surrounding the recognition of Jericho as a World Heritage Site, with Israeli officials criticizing the decision as politically motivated.

Source: UNESCO (un.org)