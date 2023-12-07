Italian Opera Singing Recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage

Italian opera singing has recently been designated as an intangible cultural heritage by Unesco, the United Nations’ culture agency. This recognition highlights the significance of the four-century-old art form, known for its fusion of costume, drama, and music. Originating in Florence during the late 16th and early 17th centuries under the patronage of the Medici family, Italian opera has captivated audiences worldwide with its intricate plots, elaborate stage productions, and the virtuoso singing of its performers.

In addition to iconic practices like pizza-making and scaling the Alpine peaks, Italian opera now joins the prestigious list of UNESCO’s cultural heritage. Italy’s Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, expressed his pride in this official acknowledgment, stating, “This is an official confirmation of what we already knew: opera singing is a world excellence.”

Unesco defines Italian opera as a unique style of singing that employs physiological control to enhance the voice’s carrying power, particularly in acoustic spaces such as amphitheatres and churches. Not only does opera singing foster collective cohesion and sociocultural memory, but it also serves as a powerful means of free expression and intergenerational dialogue.

The credit for pioneering opera as a musical genre goes to Italy’s renowned composer, Claudio Monteverdi, who lived from 1567 to 1643. Italian opera’s recognition coincides with the traditional inauguration of the 2023-24 season at Milan’s prestigious La Scala opera house, as reported by La Repubblica newspaper.

Italy is home to approximately 60 opera houses, a global record, and has produced legendary opera singers like Luciano Pavarotti, who have achieved international stardom. Carmela Remigio, an esteemed Italian soprano, emphasizes the profound impact of opera by stating, “That something as alive as singing has entered the heritage of humanity is a great emotion. The song fades as you listen to it, but it touches you deeply.”

Unesco’s announcement also included the addition of various customs and traditions from different countries to humanity’s intangible cultural heritage. These include Peruvian ceviche, Bangladeshi rickshaw painting, Uzbek ceramic crafts, loincloth weaving in Ivory Coast, and several others. This recognition aims to ensure the preservation and appreciation of these cultural practices for future generations.

