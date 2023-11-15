Jericho Ruins Recognized as World Heritage Site: A Cultural Landmark Amidst Conflict

In a significant move, UNESCO has recently granted World Heritage status to the ruins near ancient Jericho, much to the discontent of the Israeli government. This designation has sparked debates and highlighted the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite the lack of meaningful peace negotiations in the past decade and the presence of a nationalist and religious government in Israel, this recognition sheds light on the historical and cultural significance of the region.

Jericho, a contemporary city known for its historical sites and its close proximity to the Dead Sea, is a major tourism attraction in the Palestinian territories. In 2021, the Palestinian Authority revealed substantial renovations to an 8th-century palace in Jericho, featuring one of the largest mosaics in the Middle East. This restoration project has not only showcased the region’s rich history but has also created a buzz within the tourism industry.

At the heart of this newly recognized World Heritage Site lies Tell es-Sultan, an oval-shaped mound. This ancient location holds evidence of one of the oldest-known human settlements and a significant Bronze-Age town dating back to 2600 B.C. It is situated approximately 2 kilometers away from the remains of the first city of Jericho, which houses crucial ruins, including a synagogue from the first century B.C.

UNESCO explicitly distinguishes between the two sites, referring to the designated area as Ancient Jericho/Tell es-Sultan. Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO’s assistant director-general, highlighted the separate nature of these locations during the meeting to discuss the nomination. He emphasized that the focus of the proposal was solely on the prehistoric archaeological site of Tell es-Sultan, while recognizing the historical developments that extend beyond its boundaries, encompassing Jewish and Christian heritage.

Archaeology and preservation of historical heritage have long been contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both sides leveraging these aspects to establish and validate their respective connections to the Holy Land. While the Israeli government has not yet responded to the recent World Heritage designation, the Palestinian Authority, recognized by the United Nations a decade ago as a nonmember observer state, has celebrated the recognition of Tell es-Sultan.

President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his satisfaction in a statement, emphasizing that this designation symbolizes the authenticity and historical legacy of the Palestinian people. He further pledged the commitment of the state of Palestine to preserve this remarkable site for the benefit of humanity.

UNESCO’s World Heritage List, established in 1978, encompasses more than 1,000 sites worldwide, ranging from the Acropolis in Athens to the Great Wall of China, with each nomination being proposed by its respective nation.

