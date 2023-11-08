UNESCO Adds Tell es-Sultan in Jericho to World Heritage Sites List

The United Nations World Heritage Committee has recently voted to include the Tell es-Sultan archaeological site in Jericho, located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on its list of “World Heritage Sites in Palestine.” This decision, made at a conference held in Riyadh, has been met with both appreciation from the Palestinian Authority and disapproval from Israel.

The newly designated site in Jericho is home to ruins dating back to the ninth millennium BCE, making it one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world. The Palestinian Authority Foreign Affairs Ministry sees this recognition as an acknowledgment of Jericho’s cultural, economic, and political significance, representing thousands of years of human development.

However, the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the decision, perceiving it as a politicization of the organization and the Palestinians’ use of UNESCO for their own agenda.

Jericho itself is located in the Jordan Valley, situated between the Jordan River and Jerusalem. In 2010, the city celebrated its status as the oldest walled city worldwide, with origins dating back to the modern Stone Age.

As the debate around Jerusalem and its historical sites continues, this UNESCO decision adds another layer of complexity and contention. The inclusion of Tell es-Sultan in Jericho on the World Heritage Sites list serves as a symbolic recognition of the rich history and cultural significance of the region but also highlights the ongoing political divide between Palestine and Israel.