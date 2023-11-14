Venice Retains World Heritage Status as UNESCO Declines to Add City to Danger List

Venice, the renowned Italian city and its iconic lagoon, has not been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage in Danger list, as confirmed by Italy’s culture ministry. This decision was reached during a meeting of the UN agency held in Saudi Arabia.

Previously, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee had expressed concerns in July, stating that Italy’s efforts to protect Venice from overtourism, development, and climate change were inadequate. The committee recommended that the city be added to the heritage danger list.

Italy’s culture ministry expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the UNESCO vote, dismissing the attempt to include the city on the list as a “purely political” move.

In response to the news, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro expressed his delight via a tweet, proclaiming a “Great Victory at UNESCO.” He emphasized that Venice is not at risk.

Venice has faced numerous challenges in recent times, gaining international attention for incidents such as the discoloration of the Grand Canal caused by a green blob and the arrest of tourists for misconduct.

As part of its efforts to manage tourism, Venice recently implemented an entrance fee of €5 (approximately $5.35 US) for day-trippers, effective from next spring. This fee will be applicable to individuals not staying in rental properties or hotels and will be trialed for a period of 30 days.

Although Venice is not added to the “in danger” list, the World Heritage Committee acknowledged that the city still faces significant obstacles and urged Italy to continue protecting the site.

The World Heritage Committee is set to discuss potential additions to its esteemed World Heritage List in the coming days. Venice was first included in this list in 1987.

FAQs:

1. What is the UNESCO World Heritage in Danger list?

The UNESCO World Heritage in Danger list identifies cultural or natural sites that are at risk due to factors such as armed conflict, natural disasters, or unsustainable human activity. Placement on this list draws international attention and encourages efforts to mitigate the risks and preserve the site.

2. What were the concerns raised about Venice’s heritage status?

The concerns raised by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee regarding Venice’s heritage status were related to overtourism, urban development, and climate change. These factors were perceived as threats to the city’s cultural and environmental integrity.

3. How did Venice address the issue of overtourism?

To manage overtourism, Venice introduced an entrance fee of €5 for day-trippers who are not staying in rental properties or hotels. This fee aims to regulate the number of visitors and generate revenue for the conservation of the city.

4. What happens if a site is added to the UNESCO World Heritage in Danger list?

If a site is added to the UNESCO World Heritage in Danger list, it signifies that the site is facing significant threats and requires immediate attention. The designation prompts international collaboration to address the identified risks and safeguard the site’s outstanding universal value.