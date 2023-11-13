Underwater Volcanic Activity Generates New Landmass Near Japan, Prognosis Uncertain

An extraordinary event took place off the southern coast of Iwo Jima, previously known as Ioto, when an underwater volcano erupted, giving rise to a nascent island. Although this phenomenon has been witnessed before, experts caution that its longevity remains in question due to the cessation of volcanic activity. The volcano commenced its latest series of eruptions on October 21, ultimately leading to the formation of a newfound island that spanned approximately 328 feet in diameter and stood as high as 66 feet above sea level by early November.

The Japan Meteorological Agency’s volcanic division analyst, Yuji Usui, emphasizes the significance of this development, noting that while volcanic activity near Iwo Jima has intensified recently, the emergence of a new island remains a noteworthy occurrence. The active volcano of Iwo Jima lies approximately 40 miles north of the Fukutoku-Okanoba underwater volcano, which experienced a significant undersea eruption in 2021.

Although the volcanic activity has momentarily diminished, causing the newly formed island to gradually shrink, Usui explains that its “crumbly” formation makes it highly susceptible to erosion by waves. Experts are actively examining the island’s evolution, particularly the characteristics of its deposits. The durability of the island largely depends on its composition, with those made of lava or other resilient substances potentially having a longer lifespan compared to those composed primarily of volcanic rocks like pumice. The island’s future existence, however, remains uncertain.

Setsuya Nakada, a renowned volcanology professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, recounts his aerial observation of the new island. Initially witnessing a vertical eruption of solidified magma, termed debris, accompanied by water, Nakada describes a subsequent transition where volcanic ash emissions occur explosively. This dynamic eruption process underscores the intricate nature of underwater volcanic phenomena.

This recent event joins the ranks of previous instances where undersea volcanic activity resulted in the formation of new islands. Noteworthy examples include the 2013 eruption at Nishinoshima in the Pacific Ocean, the emergence of an island following a significant earthquake near Pakistan in the same year, and the creation of a new island due to a submarine volcano’s month-long eruption near Tonga in 2015. These islands, much like those formed off the coast of Japan in 1904, 1914, and 1986, eventually disappeared when volcanic activity ceased.

Japan, situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” contains 111 of the world’s roughly 1,500 active volcanoes, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. Iwo Jima holds historical significance, having witnessed some of the fiercest battles of World War II. The iconic photograph capturing U.S. Marines raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on February 23, 1945, remains an emblematic symbol of valor during the Pacific War. Awarded the Pulitzer Prize in the same year it was taken, the photograph deeply resonated with the public and was later the inspiration for the Marine Corps War Memorial in Washington, D.C.

