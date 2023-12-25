Undercover Santa Claus Assists in Drug Bust with Unconventional Tools in Huacal, Peru

Peruvian law enforcement officials carried out a successful drug bust operation in Huacal, a town near the capital city of Lima. What made this operation unique was the unexpected assistance provided by an undercover Santa Claus wielding a sledgehammer. The event, captured on video and released by the Peruvian National Police, showcased an officer from the urban intelligence tactical division, popularly known as the “Green Squad,” dressed as Santa Claus as he broke down a door and aided in detaining a suspect.

The use of an undercover Santa Claus in this operation raised many eyebrows and generated intrigue. However, the Green Squad chief, Walter Palomino, explained the rationale behind this unorthodox approach. The location where the drugs were being sold was notoriously difficult to access discreetly. Consequently, the Santa Claus disguise was employed as a clever tactic to blend in with the surroundings and avoid arousing suspicion among local residents.

Rather than relying on traditional law enforcement techniques, the Peruvian National Police chose to embrace the element of surprise and creativity. By donning the Santa Claus attire and wielding a sledgehammer, the undercover officer was able to gain close proximity to the scene without alarming the community to the impending police action.

Upon execution of the operation, two suspects, ages 25 and 32, were apprehended for their involvement in the illegal sale of cocaine and marijuana. In a nod to the holiday season, authorities humorously referred to the arrested individuals as members of the “Evil Reindeer gang.”

This incident serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies are continually adapting their methods to effectively combat criminal activities. Unconventional operations such as this underline the importance of innovation and the willingness to explore unconventional means to uphold justice.

FAQ:

– Why did the police use an undercover Santa Claus for the drug bust?

The location where the drugs were being sold was challenging to access discreetly. The Santa Claus disguise allowed the undercover officer to blend in and approach the scene without arousing suspicion.

– Were the suspects caught during the operation?

Yes, two individuals aged 25 and 32 were apprehended for their involvement in the illegal sale of cocaine and marijuana.

– What are the “Evil Reindeer gang”?

The authorities humorously referred to the arrested individuals as members of the “Evil Reindeer gang.”

Sources:

– [Peruvian National Police](https://www.pnp.gob.pe/)