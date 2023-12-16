Bethlehem Faces Subdued Christmas Amidst Conflict

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, is preparing for a Christmas season markedly different from previous years. The cancellation of festivities such as the customary Christmas tree and festive lights in Manger Square comes as a result of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has caused immense suffering for the Palestinian people.

Mayor Hana Haniyeh acknowledged the impact of the cancellation on the town’s tourism-dependent economy but emphasized the need for solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, stating, “The economy is crashing, but if we compare it with what’s happening to our people and Gaza, it’s nothing.”

The conflict in Gaza has led to devastating casualties, with over 18,700 Palestinians killed and more than 50,000 wounded. Additionally, approximately 85% of the territory’s 2.3 million residents have been forcefully displaced. The war was initially triggered by Hamas’ attack on southern Israel, resulting in widespread violence and human suffering.

Since the onset of the conflict, accessing Bethlehem and other Palestinian towns in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has become increasingly difficult due to long lines at military checkpoints. The restrictions have also prevented Palestinians from seeking employment in Israel, exacerbating the challenges faced by the already struggling Palestinian economy.

The closure of Bethlehem to tourists has had a significant impact on the city’s tourism sector, which accounts for 70% of its yearly income. The yearly Christmas celebrations, embraced by Armenian, Catholic, and Orthodox denominations, typically attract a large number of visitors, contributing to the local economy. However, this year, the streets are empty, and more than 70 hotels have been forced to close, leaving around 6,000 employees in the tourism sector unemployed.

While the cancellation of Christmas festivities has occurred, religious ceremonies are still being held, including a traditional gathering of church leaders and a Midnight Mass. The mayor of Bethlehem emphasized the city’s role as an essential part of the Palestinian community, stating, “At Midnight Mass this year, we will pray for peace, the message of peace that was founded in Bethlehem when Jesus Christ was born.”

In the face of this somber atmosphere, residents of Bethlehem are finding different ways to remember those affected by the conflict. George Carlos Canawati, a Palestinian journalist and scout leader, spoke of the city being “sad and heartbroken,” and his Boy Scout troop plans to conduct a silent march in mourning of those killed in Gaza. Canawati highlighted the importance of rejecting injustice and aggression and praying for peace to come to the land of peace.

Christmas festivities throughout the Holy Land have been affected, not just in Bethlehem. In Jerusalem, the Christian Quarter of the Old City has fallen quiet, with shops boarded up due to fear and lack of business. The heads of major churches in Jerusalem announced their decision to cancel holiday celebrations in solidarity with those facing affliction.

Within Bethlehem’s Evangelical Lutheran church, a revised nativity scene stands as a symbol of the challenges faced by Palestinians. A figure of baby Jesus wrapped in a Palestinian keffiyeh rests among rubble beneath an olive tree, symbolizing steadfastness.

This subdued Christmas in Bethlehem offers a unique opportunity for reflection and remembrance amidst the ongoing conflict. While the festivities may be absent, the spirit of resilience and hope for peace remains strong within the city.

FAQ:

