A Subdued Christmas in Bethlehem Amidst Conflict

Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, is preparing for a somber Christmas season this year. In light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the immense suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza, officials in Bethlehem have decided to forgo the usual festive celebrations. This cancellation is a significant blow to the town’s tourism-dependent economy, which relies heavily on the revenue generated during Christmas festivities.

The impact of the war on the Palestinian people has been devastating. Thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives, and many more have been injured or displaced. The Israeli offensive against Gaza’s Hamas rulers has caused immense destruction and suffering. Against this backdrop, the joyous revelry of Christmas celebrations feels inappropriate and untenable.

The closures and restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation have made it difficult for Palestinians to travel freely, impacting their ability to work and further crippling an already struggling economy. The tourism sector, in particular, has suffered significant losses, with daily losses amounting to $2.5 million and an estimated total of $200 million by the end of the year. The cancellation of the Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, which normally attract thousands of visitors, has led to over 70 hotels being forced to close and thousands of employees in the tourism sector becoming unemployed.

Despite the cancellation of the festivities, religious ceremonies will still take place in Bethlehem. Church leaders will gather for traditional services, including Midnight Mass. The city’s mayor emphasizes the importance of Bethlehem as an integral part of the Palestinian community and expresses the hope for peace during these religious observances. The prayers for peace reflect the message that was born in Bethlehem when Jesus Christ came into the world.

The subdued atmosphere in Bethlehem this Christmas mirrors the wider situation across the Holy Land. Christmas celebrations have been put on hold, and the usually bustling Christian Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City is quiet and shuttered. The heads of major churches in Jerusalem have called for a lack of unnecessary festivity in solidarity with those suffering due to the conflict.

In Bethlehem’s Evangelical Lutheran church, the nativity scene has been revised to reflect the current reality. A figure of baby Jesus, adorned with a Palestinian keffiyeh, lies amidst rubble under an olive tree – a symbol of steadfastness for Palestinians. This thought-provoking display serves as a reminder of the hardships faced by the Palestinian people during this time of celebration.

While Christmas in Bethlehem may be subdued, the spirit of hope and peace continues to resonate in the hearts of those who pray for a better future in this land of deep historical significance.

