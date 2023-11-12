Taiwanese Firms Embrace Defense Industry Amid Growing Security Concerns

Taiwanese companies are shifting their focus to the defense sector in response to increasing threats from China. As the Chinese military continues to expand its capabilities, Taiwan is taking measures to both deter and prepare for potential conflict. The self-governing island, which China claims as its own territory, is intensifying its military drills and has extended the mandatory military conscription period for men. Additionally, the United States recently announced a $345 million weapons deal with Taiwan, signaling stronger support for the island’s defense.

Recognizing the need to boost their defense abilities, Taiwanese firms are now entering the defense industry. Private companies are pivoting their resources towards manufacturing weapons and developing dual-use technologies for the military. U.S. defense contractors are also exploring partnerships with Taiwanese firms to manufacture and design noncore components of their weapons systems. This shift highlights Taiwan’s determination to enhance its defense capabilities and establish self-sufficiency in defense supply chains.

The defense sector’s expansion in Taiwan has led to advancements in various industries. For example, Hwa Meei Optical, a company that previously produced recreational eyewear, is now focusing on manufacturing shatterproof, bullet-resistant eyewear for the military. By capitalizing on their expertise in plastic injection mold machines, the company aims to contribute to Taiwan’s defense efforts.

Taiwan’s military, facing pressure to keep up with China’s military advancements, has loosened its once-strict procurement rules to collaborate with private companies in developing innovative defense technologies. This move allows for increased creativity and flexibility, enabling the military to enhance its capabilities within a shorter timeframe.

As Taiwan continues to bolster its defense capabilities, the country is looking for ways to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers. By supporting local businesses and fostering partnerships with international defense contractors, Taiwan aims to strengthen its defense industry and ensure greater self-reliance. This strategic shift in focus reflects Taiwan’s determination to protect its sovereignty and maintain security in the face of growing regional tensions.

