Pakistan Urgently Repatriates Afghan Nationals: Uncertainty and Concerns Mount

Pakistan has taken swift action to accelerate the return of thousands of undocumented Afghans, despite calls to reconsider the mass expulsion plan. Following the expiration of the expulsion deadline, Pakistan has opened additional border centres to facilitate the repatriation process. The move has raised concerns among the United Nations, human rights groups, and Western embassies, who fear a potential humanitarian crisis as winter approaches.

Amidst these developments, Afghanistan has categorically denied accusations made by Pakistan, which claims that the repatriated individuals were involved in militant attacks and criminal activities that threatened national security. Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency, the International Organisation for Migration, and the UN Children’s Fund have expressed deep concern for the safety of children and families affected by the mass expulsion, highlighting the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Mullah Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration, has also voiced his reservations. In a video-recorded statement, he criticized Pakistan’s actions, deeming them a violation of established principles, and called for direct dialogue on the matter.

To address the increasing number of returnees, Pakistan has expanded facilities at the main Torkham border crossing threefold. This expansion aims to alleviate the hardships faced by those returning to Afghanistan, as they will no longer have to endure long queues. However, upon their arrival, many expressed their grievances, recounting the difficulties they faced during the transition, including allegations of bribery by Pakistani officials – charges that Islamabad vehemently denies.

Transit camps have been established by the Taliban administration in Afghanistan to accommodate the sudden influx of repatriated individuals, offering vital aid such as food and medical assistance. Nevertheless, reports from refugee groups indicate chaotic scenes and desperation within these temporary camps.

According to Abdul Nasir Khan, the deputy commissioner for Khyber district, 19,744 Afghans crossed the Torkham border on Thursday alone, with a total of 147,949 since the announcement of the expulsion deadline. Furthermore, over 50,000 individuals have left through the southwestern Pakistani border crossing at Chaman. Pakistani authorities have expressed willingness to delay repatriation for those with health or other exceptional circumstances, including a seven-month pregnant woman who was advised to remain in Pakistan until she gives birth.

The Pakistani government contends that many of the undocumented Afghans possess national identity cards obtained through illegitimate means. In response, they have intensified efforts to identify and block all such suspicious cards.

As this complicated situation unfolds, it provokes questions about the fate of these Afghan nationals. How will their return impact the already fragile humanitarian situation in Afghanistan? What measures will be implemented to ensure their safety and well-being? Will international support be sufficient to address the potential crisis? These questions remain unanswered, emphasizing the urgency for coordinated efforts and proactive measures to address the evolving challenges.

FAQ:

1. Why are Afghan nationals being repatriated by Pakistan?

Pakistan has expelled undocumented Afghans, citing their alleged involvement in militant attacks and criminal activities that undermine national security.

2. What concerns have been raised regarding the repatriation?

The United Nations, human rights groups, and Western embassies are concerned about the potential humanitarian crisis and the safety of children and families affected by the expulsion.

3. What measures has Pakistan taken to facilitate the repatriation?

Pakistan has opened additional border centres and expanded facilities at the Torkham border to expedite the return of Afghan nationals.

4. How is Afghanistan responding to the mass expulsion?

Afghanistan has denied the accusations made by Pakistan and demands face-to-face dialogue to address the repatriation issue.

5. Have there been any reported challenges during the repatriation process?

Many Afghan nationals have reported hardships during their transition, including allegations of bribery by Pakistani officials.

Source: Reuters