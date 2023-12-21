Notices of appeal are pouring in following the recent guilty verdicts in the Vatican City court, where nine of the ten defendants were convicted in connection to the Secretariat of State’s financial scandal. Although the marquee defendants maintain their innocence and pledge to clear their names, questions arise about the likelihood of their success and the state of the Vatican City’s legal system.

Most of the convicted defendants have already expressed their intentions to appeal within the Vatican City. However, assessing their chances of success remains speculative due to the procedural nature of the Vatican City tribunal. The verdicts were delivered just days after the trial’s final hearing, providing only limited information on the decisions made. A comprehensive judicial report is expected to be released in the New Year, shedding light on the judges’ assessments of the evidence and the reasoning behind their conclusions.

Consequently, the defendants had a brief window to file a notice of intent to appeal, rather than an actual appeal, as they await the complete findings. This procedural approach may seem complicated to some observers, but it aligns with similar practices in the Italian legal system, upon which the Vatican City criminal code is based.

In light of the evidence presented against the convicted financial criminals, their chances of success on appeal seem slim. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the trial’s most prominent defendant, has condemned the decision against him and his five-and-a-half-year jail sentence as “absurd.” However, as a Vatican cardinal, Becciu may find it challenging to overturn the verdict during the appeal process. Past cases have suggested that the process could take approximately 18 months, leaving little room for optimism.

To illustrate, in January 2021, the former head of the Vatican bank, Angelo Caloia, was convicted by the same Vatican City court that handled Becciu’s case. Caloia, his personal lawyer, and his son were found guilty of using Caloia’s position to sell parts of the bank’s property portfolio to themselves at reduced prices through offshore holding companies. The court sentenced Caloia, an 81-year-old at the time, to 8 years and 11 months in prison. His conviction was upheld in full by the court of appeal in Vatican City in July 2022.

Although Cardinal Becciu has repeatedly criticized the prosecution and portrayed himself as a victim of media coverage, these claims have largely gone unchallenged by certain media outlets. These outlets provided limited coverage of the case, focusing more on the cardinal’s public statements rather than examining the substance of the evidence against him. However, a closer look at the case reveals that the decision against Becciu was not unexpected for those familiar with the details and evidence involved.

The Vatican trial verdict’s impact and the potential outcomes of the appeals process remain to be seen. As the defendants fight to reverse the guilty verdicts, their fate within the Vatican City’s legal system hangs in the balance.

