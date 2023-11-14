Warnings of Unprecedented Violence in Sudan

The escalating violence against civilians in Sudan has reached an alarming and unprecedented level, according to a senior UN official. The situation has been described as “verging on pure evil,” as reports of sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and grave violations of human and children’s rights continue to emerge.

“We are running out of words to describe the horror of what is happening in Sudan,” said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan. The reports include disturbing accounts of young girls being raped in front of their mothers, sparking fears of a potential repetition of the genocide that occurred in the early 2000s in western Sudan.

The conflict, which began seven months ago between the army and paramilitaries, shows no signs of abating. Forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have been locked in a fierce battle with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has received distressing reports that over 800 individuals have been killed by armed groups in the Ardamata area of West Darfur. This area, previously less affected by the conflict, has now become a site of widespread violence, with armed militias reportedly moving from house to house, targeting and killing men and boys.

Ardamata is home to a camp for internally displaced people, where nearly 100 shelters have been destroyed. Extensive looting, including the theft of UNHCR relief items, has also been reported. Concerns of a repeat of the atrocities seen two decades ago during the Janjaweed militia uprising have been raised by Filippo Grandi, the head of UNHCR.

The continued violence has triggered a growing refugee crisis, with UNHCR preparing for an influx of refugees from Sudan into neighboring Chad. Chad is already hosting hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees, and the situation is expected to worsen.

The conflict in Sudan has already claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project. However, aid groups and medics argue that the actual death toll likely surpasses recorded figures, as many victims never reach hospitals or morgues for identification.

The war has resulted in the internal displacement of over 4.8 million people within Sudan, while an additional 1.2 million have fled to neighboring countries, seeking safety and shelter.

