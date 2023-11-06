War in Sudan Threatens Lives of Malnourished Children

The ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Sudan pose a significant risk to the lives of hundreds of thousands of malnourished children, warns the United Nations. The fighting, which broke out in mid-April between rival generals, has resulted in a dire situation characterized by hunger, disease, and mass displacement. The conflict has escalated to such an extent that it threatens to consume the entire country.

According to conservative estimates, nearly 5,000 lives have been lost in the clashes so far. However, the true number may be much higher as bodies remain unrecovered due to continued battles. In just four months, over 4.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes, exacerbating an already precarious situation.

As the war rages on, the impact on vulnerable children becomes increasingly devastating. Hunger and malnutrition have reached critical levels, and access to life-saving aid is severely limited. Food stocks in some areas, like Kadugli in South Kordofan state, have been completely depleted, further aggravating the crisis. Aid workers face significant obstacles in reaching those in urgent need due to clashes and road blockages.

The under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, emphasizes the urgency of the situation. He warns that hundreds of thousands of children are severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death if they do not receive treatment promptly.

Efforts to bring about a ceasefire and facilitate access to humanitarian aid have been ongoing. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the Sudanese army, plans to visit Egypt and Saudi Arabia to discuss the war, prospects of peace, and the country’s rebuilding. The talks are deemed significant due to Egypt’s military alliance with Sudan, and al-Burhan is expected to engage with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Saudi Arabia has been facilitating indirect negotiations between the rival factions since May, aiming to establish a ceasefire that enables the delivery of crucial aid. However, the success of these talks remains uncertain.

Swift action is imperative to address the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Sudan and provide life-saving assistance to the malnourished children at risk of dying. The international community must unite to support peace initiatives, ensure unfettered access for humanitarian aid, and prioritize the well-being of those affected by this devastating crisis.