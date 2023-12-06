UN Calls for Action as Violence Escalates in Gaza

UN officials have expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip, urging immediate action to prevent further bloodshed and suffering. With Palestinians trapped in a state of deepening horror, the situation in Gaza has been described as apocalyptic. The risk of atrocities is increasing as Israel intensifies its assault on the enclave, leaving displaced Palestinians nowhere to seek safety.

Volker Türk, UN high commissioner for human rights, called on Israel, Hamas, and the international community to prevent “atrocity crimes” from taking place. He emphasized the dire conditions faced by Palestinians, including displacement, overcrowding, and unsanitary living conditions without security. Türk’s colleagues have described the situation as “apocalyptic,” highlighting the heightened risk of atrocities.

In agreement, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned that the situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating. They have labeled Gaza as one of the most dangerous places in the world, where there is no safe zone. Another wave of displacement is already underway, further exacerbating the plight of the Palestinian people.

As Human Rights Day approaches, Türk underscored the importance of respecting human rights. Failure to do so can lead to events that history has deemed should never happen again. Impunity is also a concern, and Türk called for an investigation into all allegations of war crimes against civilians and hostages committed by Israel or Hamas.

The occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have also witnessed a concerning escalation in militarized violence. Türk urged Israeli authorities to take immediate action to end impunity for violations, citing unlawful killings, aggressive settler violence, arbitrary detentions, ill-treatment, sexual violence, and an alarming spike in deaths in Palestinian custody.

Moreover, allegations of sexual crimes committed by Hamas fighters must be thoroughly investigated to ensure justice for the victims. Türk emphasized that violence and vengeance will only perpetuate further violence, and the only solution is to end the occupation and seek a two-state resolution.

In light of the dire situation, the international community must unite and demand an immediate ceasefire on humanitarian grounds. It is crucial to act collectively and prevent further loss of life and suffering in Gaza.

As the violence persists, the death toll continues to rise. According to authorities in Gaza, at least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s retaliation to the October 7 assault by Hamas on southern Israel. In Israel, the official death toll stands at approximately 1,200.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a reminder of the importance of upholding human rights and ending the cycle of violence and suffering. Let us come together and work towards a peaceful resolution in Gaza.