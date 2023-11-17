New Concerns Arise in Gaza as UN Warns of Starvation and Safety Risks

As tensions continue to escalate in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations has issued a dire warning about the possibility of famine for the civilians in the region. The UN’s concern comes as Israeli plans to expand military operations raise further safety concerns for those seeking refuge in the south.

The crippling fuel shortages in Gaza have had devastating effects, with aid shipments halting and communication systems blacking out across the strip. The UN has been unable to coordinate deliveries or move their trucks, exacerbating an already dire situation. Additionally, the lack of fuel has led to the shutdown of water treatment and sewage systems, posing a serious threat of infectious diseases.

Israeli forces claim to be consolidating control of the north, focusing their efforts on finding a Hamas command and control center beneath al-Shifa hospital. They have accused Hamas fighters of operating from beneath the wards, using innocent civilians as human shields. However, no concrete evidence has been presented to support these claims.

The conditions at al-Shifa hospital remain extremely difficult, with minimal amounts of food and water reaching the medics, patients, and refugees inside the complex. Despite these challenges, no deaths of infants have been reported since Israeli troops entered the hospital.

The death toll from Israel’s military operations in Gaza is already staggering, with Hamas officials reporting over 12,000 casualties, 5,000 of whom are children. It is also believed that 3,750 people are missing, presumed to be buried under the rubble caused by the conflict.

Fears are now growing for the safety of civilians in the south of Gaza, as Israeli military forces appear to be preparing to expand their operations to this area. Israeli aircraft dropping leaflets have urged people to move to the coastal town of Mawasi, creating a smaller “safe zone.” However, UN agencies and international aid groups have issued warnings about the risks of concentrated populations in these zones during active hostilities.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported that over 800,000 internally displaced people are currently staying in shelters run by UNRWA. Sadly, the UN is unable to provide them with sufficient food, water, or medical care. With the food infrastructure in Gaza no longer functional, hunger has become a desperate reality for nearly all of the region’s 2.3 million inhabitants.

The lack of food and water has reached a critical point, with UN officials stating that civilians in Gaza are facing the immediate possibility of starvation. The World Health Organization has also expressed extreme concern about the spread of diseases as winter approaches, especially in the crowded shelters.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with sewage treatment and water pumping plants shut down due to fuel shortages. The arrival of winter rains also poses the risk of flooding, which would further compound the problems faced by the people of Gaza.

The UN Special Rapporteur on water and sanitation, Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, has called on Israel to allow the provision of water and fuel into Gaza to restart the water supply network. The lack of safe drinking water in the region, in violation of international law, puts the lives of Gazans at risk.

Israel’s national security adviser has assured that a minimal amount of fuel will be allowed into Gaza for communication systems and water and sewage services. The military has also stated that they will not restrict UN shipments of humanitarian aid.

As Israeli military operations expand further into the south, the concerns for the safety and well-being of civilians in Gaza continue to grow. The international community must prioritize finding a peaceful resolution to prevent further suffering in the region.

