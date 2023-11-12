New Crisis in Libya’s Flooded East Raises Alarm

Officials have issued a warning about the potential outbreak of a disease in the northeastern region of Libya, which has already been devastated by floods causing thousands of deaths. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya expressed deep concern over the contamination of water and lack of sanitation after two dams collapsed during the recent storm. The resultant floodwater in the city of Derna is now posing a serious health risk to the local population.

The death toll in this disaster has been estimated to be between 4,000 and 11,000, and the situation is rapidly deteriorating. To mitigate further damage and prevent the outbreak of diseases, nine U.N. agencies are actively working in the affected areas. The World Health Organization is providing 28 tons (25 metric tonnes) of medical supplies to support the relief efforts. Unfortunately, more than 150 people, including 55 children, have already fallen sick due to drinking contaminated water in Derna.

Libya, an oil-rich nation, has been plagued by political instability since 2011, when former dictator Moammar Gadhafi was overthrown. Various armed militias and international backers have supported rival administrations, leading to a divided country. However, this disaster has somewhat unified the opposing governments, as they have both sent humanitarian teams to provide aid in Derna and other affected areas.

The lack of coordination and the destruction of essential infrastructure, including bridges, has hampered relief efforts. Protests have erupted, and the people are expressing their anger towards the authorities for their delayed response. A list of demands has been presented, including calls for an investigation into the disaster, the establishment of a U.N. office in Derna, urgent reconstruction, and compensation for those affected by the floods.

In response, the U.S. government has pledged an additional $11 million in aid to both local and international organizations involved in the relief efforts. However, the situation remains dire, with approximately 40,000 people displaced across northeast Libya. About 30,000 of these individuals are from Derna alone.

In the midst of this devastating crisis, residents from nearby cities have opened their homes to accommodate the displaced individuals, while volunteers search for survivors beneath the rubble. The health minister from Libya’s eastern government has initiated a vaccination program to combat diseases that commonly arise during post-disaster situations. However, the long-term effects of this tragedy are yet to be fully realized.

Furthermore, the floodwaters have raised concerns about the ancient Greco-Roman city of Ceyrene, a UNESCO World Heritage site located near Derna. UNESCO is closely monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of the damage.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of this catastrophe, international support and coordinated efforts are crucial to mitigating the impact on the affected population. The immediate priority is to prevent the outbreak of diseases and provide essential aid to those in need.

