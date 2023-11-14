UN Approves Kenyan-Led Security Force to Tackle Gang Violence in Haiti

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution to deploy a multinational security force, led by Kenya, to help combat the rampant gang violence in Haiti. The country has been plagued by violent gangs, causing widespread chaos and instability. The resolution received overwhelming support from 13 council members, with Russia and China abstaining from the vote.

The new Multinational Security Support mission, authorized for a period of one year with a review scheduled after nine months, aims to restore peace and order in Haiti. Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Alfred Mutua, stated in a recent interview that Kenyan troops should be on the ground in Haiti by the end of this year. Additionally, countries such as Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda have also offered to contribute officers to the force, though the exact size of the mission is yet to be determined. The United States has pledged its logistical support and committed $100 million in financing.

Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, and his government sought external assistance nearly a year ago as the gangs gained further control, resulting in a surge of violent crimes including homicides, rapes, and kidnappings. These criminal activities have exacerbated the country’s dire poverty and severe hunger. According to UN statistics, more than 2,400 Haitians have been reported killed this year, with over 950 kidnappings and 902 injuries. The situation escalated when the powerful gang leader, Jimmy Chérizier, known as “Barbecue,” called for an armed uprising against Prime Minister Henry.

The UN vote has been welcomed with cautious optimism by Haitian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and aid groups, considering the troubled history of international interventions in the country. The previous UN mission was marred by allegations of sexual misconduct involving more than 100 peacekeepers, including the sexual abuse of minors. Furthermore, a cholera outbreak that caused nearly 10,000 deaths was traced back to sewage contamination from a UN camp.

The success of this new intervention will depend on the active involvement of the Haitian people. While international intervention should always be a last resort, the worsening humanitarian and health crisis in Haiti demands immediate action. The Project HOPE aid agency emphasizes the need for meaningful change led by Haitians themselves. This multinational force should play a supportive role, giving Haitians the opportunity to lead their own country’s transformation.

Despite Kenya’s experience in peacekeeping, particularly in countering the Al-Shabaab extremist group in Somalia, concerns have been raised about the language barrier and the Kenyan police’s handling of armed criminal gangs. The majority of Kenyan officers are proficient in English and Swahili, while French and Haitian Creole are the dominant languages in Haiti. Additionally, there are worries about the level of preparedness the officers possess in dealing with sophisticated criminal organizations. There is also scrutiny of the conduct of the Kenyan police, with reports of brutality and extrajudicial killings. It is crucial that clear rules of engagement and oversight are established to prevent excessive use of force, corruption, and sexual exploitation.

FAQ

Q: What is the purpose of the multinational security force in Haiti?

A: The multinational security force aims to assist the Haitian government in combating violent gangs and restoring stability in the country.

Q: Which country is leading the security force?

A: The security force is led by Kenya, with support from other nations like Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Q: How long will the security force be deployed?

A: The force has been authorized for one year with a review scheduled after nine months.

Q: Why was external help requested in Haiti?

A: The Haitian government sought foreign assistance due to the escalating violence caused by gangs, resulting in a surge of homicides, rapes, and kidnappings.

Q: What are some concerns surrounding the deployment of the security force?

A: Concerns include the potential language barrier between the Kenyan officers and the local population, as well as their ability to handle sophisticated armed criminal groups. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the conduct of the Kenyan police in the past.