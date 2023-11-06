Banning Cruel Instruments of Torture: A Global Call to Action

The United Nation’s top official on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, has urged for an international ban on the trade in certain instruments used for crowd control and individual restraint. In her address to the UN general assembly, Edwards presented a list of 20 items that she believes should be banned due to their inherently cruel, inhuman, or degrading nature. This includes spiked batons, thumb cuffs, body-worn electric shock devices, sjamboks, gang chains, and millimeter wave weapons.

Edwards emphasized the need for international cooperation in addressing this issue, stating, “Now states are, in my view, on notice that they can’t look the other way if they have instruments or weapons, equipment etc that are on my list.” She highlighted the role of private manufacturers in developing increasingly harmful equipment and called for them to be held accountable. Edwards stressed that companies should cease the development of new instruments of torture and focus on more humane alternatives that achieve the same law enforcement objectives.

The special rapporteur on torture highlighted the rapid technological advancements that have led to the creation of more harmful equipment than ever before. While some items on her list are outdated but still in use, such as lockable chairs for stress positions, there are newer inventions like electric batons and shields designed solely to inflict excessive harm. Edwards firmly believes that manufacturers have a responsibility to prioritize the well-being and dignity of individuals over profit-seeking motives.

According to Edwards, at least 335 companies across 54 countries are involved in manufacturing and promoting the items on her list. The majority of these companies are based in China, the United States, the European Union, Israel, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates. Emerging economies like Brazil, Kenya, and South Africa are also contributing to this multibillion-dollar trade.

While Edwards has not publicly disclosed the names of these companies, she hopes that the threat of inclusion on a watchlist combined with diplomatic efforts will encourage voluntary decommissioning of the banned items. She also acknowledged the increased use of crowd control instruments due to a rise in public protests globally, highlighting the need for stricter regulations and oversight.

Edwards emphasized that these instruments of torture are not limited to law enforcement settings; they are also prevalent in hospitals and psychiatric institutions. It is crucial to regulate their usage and understand how governments and privately-run facilities are procuring and deploying these items.

Furthermore, Edwards shared her findings from a recent visit to Ukraine, where she noted that torture appears to be a “Russian state policy” in the ongoing conflict. The consistency in torture practices across different detention facilities indicates a level of coordination and implicit endorsement.

As Edwards continues her advocacy against the use of cruel instruments of torture, her call for an international ban serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding human rights, dignity, and the humane treatment of individuals worldwide.