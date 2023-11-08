International Force Authorized to Help Haiti Tackle Gang Violence and Restore Security

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – In an effort to address the surge in gang violence and restore security in Haiti, the U.N. Security Council is planning to vote on a resolution that would authorize the deployment of an international force for a one-year period. The resolution, drafted by the United States and obtained by The Associated Press, welcomes Kenya’s offer to lead the multinational security force, which would be funded by voluntary contributions.

The primary objective of the force would be to provide operational support to the underfunded and understaffed Haitian National Police. With only about 10,000 active officers for a population of over 11 million, the country’s law enforcement authorities require assistance to counter gangs and improve security conditions. Additionally, the force would help secure critical infrastructure sites such as the airport, ports, and key intersections, which have been targeted by powerful gangs.

The proposed resolution emphasizes the importance of addressing the alarming increase in violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses that undermine Haiti’s peace, stability, and security. These include kidnappings, sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking in persons, homicides, extrajudicial killings, and arms smuggling. The force would aim to prevent the loss of life and maintain public safety by adopting urgent temporary measures on an exceptional basis.

To ensure the mission’s success, the leaders of the international force would be required to provide regular updates to the Security Council regarding the mission’s goals, rules of engagement, financial needs, and other important matters. The resolution also emphasizes the need for all participating countries to take action against sexual exploitation and abuse and conduct thorough vetting of personnel. Swift investigations of any allegations of misconduct are demanded.

Moreover, the resolution highlights the importance of wastewater management and environmental control to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases like cholera. This is crucial considering the history of the previous U.N. stabilization mission, which ended in 2017 and was marred by a sexual abuse scandal and the outbreak of cholera.

While the exact size of the force remains unclear, Kenya has proposed sending 1,000 police officers, and other countries such as Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda have pledged personnel. In addition, the United States, under President Joe Biden’s administration, has committed to providing logistics and $100 million in support of the Kenyan-led force.

If approved, this deployment would mark the first time an international force has been authorized in Haiti since the previous U.N. mission over a decade ago. The resolution’s objective is to restore security and stability, paving the way for Haiti to hold critical long-delayed elections. The situation in Haiti demands urgent and decisive action to protect the lives and well-being of its citizens and address the enduring challenges faced by the nation.