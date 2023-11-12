A New Mission for the United Nations in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a historic move, the United Nations is set to send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh for the first time in nearly three decades. This decision comes as Azerbaijan has retaken control of the territory, causing a mass exodus of refugees and creating a dire humanitarian situation. The mission, agreed upon by the government of Azerbaijan and the UN, aims to address the pressing needs on the ground.

The announcement of the mission was made by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who stated that the mission will take place over the weekend. This signifies a significant step towards providing assistance and support to the affected population.

Furthermore, Armenia has requested intervention from the World Court to order Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops from civilian areas in Nagorno-Karabakh. The objective is to ensure safe access for the UN to provide much-needed aid. The World Court, also known as the International Court of Justice, previously ordered Azerbaijan to guarantee free movement through the Lachin corridor in an earlier stage of the legal disputes with Armenia.

Armenia has now submitted a request for provisional measures to the court, seeking to reaffirm the previous orders and to prevent any actions that could displace remaining ethnic Armenians from the region. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has been deemed by some experts as potentially constituting war crimes or crimes against humanity, particularly due to the mass displacement of ethnic Armenians.

It has been approximately 30 years since the UN had access to Nagorno-Karabakh, due to the complex geopolitical environment surrounding the region. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that the mission is able to proceed. The team, led by the UN’s humanitarian affairs department and consisting of around a dozen individuals, will assess the needs of both those who have stayed in the territory and those who are seeking refuge elsewhere. The mission will be carried out by air from Azerbaijan.

As this mission unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the crucial role of respecting and upholding international law, particularly international human rights law. The UN’s engagement in Nagorno-Karabakh at this crucial time signifies a commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis and working towards a peaceful resolution in the region.

