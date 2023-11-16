UN Mission to Nagorno-Karabakh As Exodus Surges to Over 100,000

After three decades, the United Nations is finally sending a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region torn by conflict. This move comes as over 80% of the population has been displaced and forced to flee. Azerbaijan’s recent victory over the breakaway territory marks the end of a long period of fighting.

Despite the ceasefire brokered by Russia, concerns remain regarding the future of the region and its residents. The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, although it has been under the control of separatists for many years.

Over the weekend, the UN mission will seek to assess the situation on the ground and identify the humanitarian needs of both the remaining population and those who have been displaced. It is an important milestone for the UN, as they have not had access to Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years.

The exodus of people has led Armenian authorities to appeal to the International Court of Justice, asking Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops. They fear punitive actions and have demanded that Azerbaijan refrain from displacing ethnic Armenians who remain or preventing those who have fled from returning. Armenia has also requested that the UN and the Red Cross be granted access to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Meanwhile, the security services in Azerbaijan have detained two former commanders of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Artsakh’s” military. Loven Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manukyan were intercepted while trying to cross from Nagorno-Karabakh into Armenia. Mnatsakanyan, a former defense minister, has been arrested and accused of illegal entry into Azerbaijan. Manukyan, a former deputy commander, has been detained and accused of engaging in terrorism and other offenses. However, no evidence has been presented to support these claims.

The recent arrests follow the indictment of Ruben Vardanyan, a prominent Nagorno-Karabakh politician and businessman, who was detained while attempting to cross into Armenia. Vardanyan is facing multiple charges, including financing terrorism and participating in the creation of illegal armed groups. Azerbaijan has yet to provide evidence to support these allegations.

In the midst of the chaos, local politician David Babayan, an adviser to the president of the self-styled “Republic of Artsakh,” has announced his intention to surrender to Azerbaijan. He believes that his failure to appear or escape would cause significant harm to his nation and its people.

As the UN mission prepares to assess the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the fate of the region and its displaced residents remains uncertain. It is hoped that this mission will provide valuable insights and pave the way for much-needed humanitarian aid and support.

