The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh Sparks Urgency at the UN

The United Nations Security Council is convening an urgent meeting in response to the distressing situation unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian region within Azerbaijan. The region, home to approximately 120,000 people, is reportedly facing a dire humanitarian catastrophe due to a blockade that has left its population struggling with severe shortages of food, medicine, and fuel.

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Mher Margaryan, has raised the alarm on the unsustainable living conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh. He asserts that this deliberate blockade imposed by Azerbaijan, which began on July 15, is not only an act of mass atrocity but also an existential threat to the indigenous people of the region.

In his plea to the Security Council, Margaryan calls on the international community to prevent mass atrocities, including war crimes, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, and even genocide. The Security Council, entrusted with maintaining global peace and security, has been urged to take decisive action.

The history of Nagorno-Karabakh is marked by conflict. The region came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces with support from the Armenian military during separatist fighting that concluded in 1994. Armenian forces also occupied considerable surrounding territory in Azerbaijan. However, in a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan managed to regain control over the surrounding areas. The resulting armistice brokered by Russia left the capital city, Stepanakert, connected to Armenia solely through the Lachin Corridor, through which Russian peacekeeping forces were to guarantee freedom of movement.

However, according to Margaryan, Azerbaijan has violated both the Russian-brokered armistice and international humanitarian law. The ambassador highlights that Azerbaijan’s actions contravene orders issued by the International Court of Justice in February and July, which emphasized the importance of unimpeded movement along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, accuses Armenia of violating its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as smuggling weapons into Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation has become increasingly alarming, with allegations of genocide being raised. Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has stated that there is a reasonable basis to believe that genocide is occurring, as defined by the United Nations Convention, which includes deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to lead to the physical destruction of a particular group.

The emergency meeting at the UN Security Council signifies the gravity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh. With lives at stake and the potential for further atrocities, urgent international intervention is required to address the dire situation and protect the vulnerable population in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region located within Azerbaijan, primarily populated by ethnic Armenians. It has been a focal point of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades.

Why is Nagorno-Karabakh in crisis?

The region is currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to a blockade imposed by Azerbaijan, which has resulted in shortages of essential supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel.

What is the role of the UN Security Council?

The UN Security Council is responsible for maintaining international peace and security. In the case of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, the Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to address the dire situation and prevent further atrocities.

What is the significance of the Lachin Corridor?

The Lachin Corridor is the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the movement of people, vehicles, and cargo between the two regions.

What is the International Court of Justice?

The International Court of Justice is the principal legal organ of the United Nations. It settles legal disputes between states and issues orders and judgments on matters of international law.

Sources:

– International Court of Justice: [www.icj-cij.org](www.icj-cij.org)

– United Nations Security Council: [www.un.org/securitycouncil](www.un.org/securitycouncil)