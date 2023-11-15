UN Mission Arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh Amidst Ethnic Armenians’ Exodus

In a significant development, a United Nations mission has reached Nagorno-Karabakh, marking the first time in approximately 30 years that the international body has gained access to the region. The arrival of the mission comes at a time when a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians is taking place, following Azerbaijan’s recapture of the breakaway enclave last month.

Led by a senior UN aid official, the mission aims to assess the humanitarian needs of the region. This access granted to the UN is a crucial step forward, as it provides an opportunity to address the urgent requirements of the affected population.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh has inflicted immense suffering on the people living in the region. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been engaged in the matter, with Armenia seeking an order for Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops from civilian establishments in Nagorno-Karabakh and grant the UN access to the region. In February, the ICJ ordered Azerbaijan to ensure the free movement of people through an area known as the Lachin Corridor.

The World Health Organization has reported that over 100,000 ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh have sought refuge in neighboring Armenia. The scale of this displacement highlights the urgent need for aid and support, both in terms of immediate humanitarian assistance and long-term resettlement efforts.

The recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh mark a significant turning point. Armenian separatists, who had controlled the region for three decades, have agreed to disarm and dissolve their government, opting to reintegrate with Baku following a decisive Azerbaijani offensive. This shift not only brings an end to Karabakh’s separatist bid but also deals a blow to ancestral aspirations of reuniting fragmented lands that date back centuries.

As a consequence of the conflict, the city of Stepanakert, known as Khankendi by Azerbaijanis, has witnessed a mass exodus. An Al Jazeera reporter describes the scene as a “ghost town with no soul,” where only a few disabled and elderly individuals remain. The magnitude of displacement and the destruction left behind emphasize the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis.

While Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing,” Baku has rejected these allegations. The two countries must find a way to reconcile their differences and work towards peace and stability in the region. Reintegration talks are underway, and both Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders have expressed their commitment to resolving their historic enmity.

In the midst of this humanitarian crisis, it is essential for the international community to step up support for the affected population. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has issued an emergency appeal for funds to assist those fleeing the conflict. Furthermore, efforts must be made to ensure the long-term sustainable reintegration of displaced individuals into society, providing them with the necessary support and assistance.

While the road to peace may be challenging, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in dialogue and find a resolution that promotes stability, reconciliation, and the well-being of the people in Nagorno-Karabakh.

FAQs

What is the role of the United Nations mission in Nagorno-Karabakh? The United Nations mission aims to assess the humanitarian needs of the region and provide assistance to the affected population. What is the significance of the recent access granted to the UN in Nagorno-Karabakh? The UN gaining access to the region after approximately 30 years is a crucial step forward in addressing the urgent requirements of the affected population and working towards a resolution. How many ethnic Armenians have been displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh? According to the World Health Organization, well over 100,000 ethnic Armenians have sought refuge in neighboring Armenia. What steps are being taken to address the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh? The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has launched an emergency appeal for funds to assist those fleeing the conflict and ensure their long-term sustainable reintegration into society. What are the next steps in resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan? Leaders from both countries are engaged in reintegration talks and have expressed their commitment to resolving historic enmities and working towards peace.

(Sources: Al Jazeera, World Health Organization)