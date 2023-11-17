UNRWA Intervenes at Palestinian Refugee Camp in Lebanon Following Violent Clashes

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has taken the drastic step of suspending services at the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon in response to the presence of armed fighters in and around its facilities. The agency, responsible for providing aid and support to Palestinian refugees in the region, is calling on all armed actors to immediately vacate its installations.

Last month, deadly clashes erupted at the Ein el-Hilweh camp after an attempted assassination took place. A member of the hardline Junud al-Sham armed group targeted Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of the Palestinian political faction, Fatah. The attack resulted in the death of Fatah commander Abu Ashraf al-Armouchi, as well as several of his aides. In the aftermath of these violent events, hundreds of refugees were forced to flee the camp in fear.

Ein el-Hilweh is home to more than 63,000 Palestinian refugees and their descendants who were forcibly displaced from their homes in 1948 during the creation of Israel. The camp serves as a vital refuge for these individuals who have been living in limbo for decades.

In response to the clashes, UNRWA has made it clear that it will not tolerate any actions that compromise the neutrality and inviolability of its premises. Consequently, the agency has suspended services, including education, until the armed fighters vacate the area. This means that approximately 3,200 children might not have access to schools when the new academic year begins.

UNRWA continues to emphasize the urgency of the situation and the need for armed actors to leave its facilities promptly, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of crucial assistance to Palestine refugees. The suspension of services comes as a necessary measure to protect the safety and well-being of the camp’s residents.

The recent violence in the Ein el-Hilweh camp has resulted in the loss of over a dozen lives and the displacement of thousands of Palestinians. Since a 1969 agreement between Lebanon and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the Lebanese army has generally refrained from entering the refugee camps. However, the caretaker prime minister of Lebanon declared that if the clashes persisted, the country’s army would be deployed to Ein el-Hilweh.

Dorothee Klaus, the director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, expressed concern over the damage inflicted on UNRWA facilities during the fighting. She highlighted the importance of safeguarding these premises as spaces of sanctuary for children, where they can learn and play in peace, free from violence and conflict.

Lebanon is home to approximately 400,000 Palestinian refugees residing in 12 different camps. UNRWA, established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli War, provides essential public services such as education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid not only in the Israeli-occupied territories but also in neighboring countries including Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

