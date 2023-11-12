In a bold and thought-provoking address delivered at the UN General Assembly, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, the leader of Guinea’s junta, called into question the prevailing narrative surrounding Africa’s recent coups. Rather than condemning these acts of political upheaval, Doumbouya urged global leaders to dig deeper and confront the underlying causes that drive such actions. His unconventional viewpoint sheds light on the complex dynamics at play in West and Central Africa, where eight countries have experienced coups in the past three years, causing significant international concern for the region’s stability.

Doumbouya challenged the notion that the “real” putschists are solely those who grab arms to overthrow a regime. Instead, he emphasized that the most insidious putschists are those who manipulate the constitution to remain in power indefinitely, evading any condemnation. By highlighting the need to address this subtle form of power abuse, Doumbouya unveiled a deeper understanding of the forces driving political instability in Africa.

Following the 2021 coup, Doumbouya assumed the role of Guinea’s interim president. He defended the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, arguing that it was necessary to prevent the nation from descending into chaos. Doumbouya cited “poverty and endemic corruption” as key factors prompting his decisive actions. The former president had faced allegations of corruption, human rights violations, and diminishing public support after enacting constitutional reforms in 2020 that paved the way for a controversial third term in office.

In addition to challenging conventional narratives, Doumbouya voiced his desire to redefine Africa’s international standing. By fostering stronger ties with Russia, he aimed to break away from traditional spheres of influence imposed by major powers such as the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Turkey. Doumbouya’s omission of Russia from this list suggests a deliberate choice to establish an independent and self-determined path for Africa. He affirmed that African nations are awakening to their potential and are determined to shape their own destinies.

The junta leaders in Guinea currently face sanctions following the dissolution of the government and other institutions after the coup. This, however, has not deterred Doumbouya from asserting his perspective and advocating for a fresh approach to understanding the complexities of political power in Africa.

