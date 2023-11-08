UN Security Council to Consider International Force in Haiti’s Fight against Criminal Gangs

After a year-long call for action by Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN Security Council is set to decide on endorsing an international force to support Haiti’s police in their battle against criminal gangs. This decision comes in response to the spiraling security crisis that the country has been grappling with.

Finding a country willing to lead this effort and deploy a significant force has been a challenge due to the risks involved and the complex nature of the situation on the ground. However, Kenya stepped forward in late July, expressing readiness to take on the lead-nation role and deploy a 1,000-strong force to Haiti. In addition, several other countries, including the United States, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda, have shown willingness to contribute to a multinational security force, albeit without boots on the ground.

The mandate of this potential mission, if approved, would not come under UN control. Instead, the international community, through Security Council endorsement, would provide support to Haiti’s efforts to combat the criminal gangs that currently control significant parts of Port-au-Prince and other areas. The situation described in a recent UN report is deeply concerning, with the gangs resorting to increasingly brutal tactics such as rape and sniper attacks.

The report also highlights that ordinary Haitians have started forming self-defense units to counter the violence. However, the scale and intensity of the crisis necessitate international intervention in order to assist Haiti’s police forces effectively.

While China has expressed skepticism about an international security mission and emphasized the need to crack down on the arms flow from the United States, the Security Council will weigh the available options and decide on a course of action to address Haiti’s urgent security needs.

In the face of mounting violence and a worsening security situation, the endorsement of an international force by the UN Security Council would signal a collective commitment to restoring peace and stability in Haiti.