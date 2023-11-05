United Nations Security Staff Held by Al Qaeda in Yemen Finally Freed

In a significant development, the United Nations has announced the release of five of its security staff members who were kidnapped by al Qaeda militants in Yemen 18 months ago. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, expressed his satisfaction with their release and condemned the act of kidnapping as an inhumane and unjustifiable crime. The five staff members, comprising four Yemenis and one Bangladeshi, were held in captivity for an extensive period but are now reported to be in good health and spirits.

David Gressly, the highest-ranking UN official in Yemen, stated that despite the arduous circumstances they endured, the released staff have shown resilience and are currently in positive physical and mental states. Their ordeal consisted of 18 months of isolation, but they managed to persevere through these challenging times.

The abduction took place on February 11, 2022, in Yemen’s southern region of Abyan. The conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthis has created an environment for extremist groups like al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) to exploit and augment their influence. Gressly emphasized that AQAP remains an escalating threat, highlighting the ongoing danger posed by these militants.

Yemen has been entangled in a protracted conflict since late 2014 when the Houthi group ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa. In response, a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015 with the aim of reinstating the government. Recent peace initiatives between Saudi Arabia and Iran, who severed diplomatic ties in 2016, offer some hope for progress.

The release of the UN security staff is a significant milestone for international organizations operating in Yemen. It underscores the challenges faced in ensuring the safety and security of personnel amidst the complex dynamics of armed conflicts. The United Nations hopes that the perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime will be held accountable and urges continued efforts to combat such acts of violence.