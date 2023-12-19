UN Security Council Grapples with Gaza Humanitarian Crisis, Seeking Solutions to Avoid US Veto

The United Nations (UN) Security Council is currently engaging in intense negotiations over an Arab-sponsored resolution aimed at providing critical humanitarian aid to the embattled Gaza Strip. Concerns over a potential veto by the United States have prompted delays in the voting process, initially scheduled for Monday and subsequently pushed back to Wednesday. The resolution seeks to address the pressing need for ceasefire and humanitarian relief amidst ongoing hostilities.

As negotiations continue, the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, emphasized the importance of understanding the underlying issues at stake. These include Hamas’ actions on October 7th and Israel’s right to defend itself against these threats. The United States has expressed its desire for more time to deliberate on the resolution, resulting in the cancellation of the scheduled vote.

The original draft resolution called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities.” However, a revised version, circulated on Tuesday, now emphasizes the “urgent suspension of hostilities” to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access. This modification was made in response to the United States’ historical opposition towards the inclusion of language relating to a complete cessation of hostilities.

This is not the first time that the United States has placed its veto power in play concerning Gaza-related resolutions. In December 8th, the U.S. vetoed a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, despite widespread support from the majority of Security Council members and other nations. However, on December 12th, the General Assembly approved a similar resolution with an overwhelming majority of 153-10, signaling global support for humanitarian action. It is worth noting that Security Council resolutions carry legal weight, but their effective enforcement remains a challenge as various parties often disregard them. On the other hand, General Assembly resolutions, while not legally binding, serve as vital indicators of international opinion.

The dire situation in Gaza necessitates urgent action. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, nearly 20,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7th. Amidst the ongoing chaos, thousands more Palestinians remain buried beneath the rubble, as the UN estimates. The UN Mideast envoy, Tor Wennesland, highlights the precariousness of the humanitarian response, stressing that Israel’s limited efforts fall significantly short of the actions needed to address the unfolding catastrophe.

To address the gravity of the situation, the proposed resolution recognizes the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions faced by civilians in Gaza. It acknowledges the severe lack of essential resources such as food, water, sanitation, electricity, telecommunications, and medical services. Moreover, the resolution emphasizes the disproportionate impact of the conflict on vulnerable groups, particularly children and women.

In terms of tangible actions, the resolution demands that all parties involved facilitate the delivery of aid through land, sea, and air in Gaza, including through the Karem Shalom border crossing. Additionally, it calls for the establishment of a UN monitoring mechanism to ensure the effective distribution of aid. It also emphasizes the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages while reiterating the importance of adherence to international humanitarian law.

Furthermore, the resolution underscores the Security Council’s unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, promoting peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine with recognized borders. The unification of the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority is also emphasized.

While discussions continue, the international community anxiously awaits a resolution that will provide much-needed relief to the suffering civilians in Gaza. Achieving consensus within the Security Council, particularly to avoid potential veto actions, is crucial in ensuring the swift implementation of humanitarian aid efforts.

