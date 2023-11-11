New Approach to Resolving Israel-Gaza Conflict

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a resolution drafted by Brazil, which proposes humanitarian pauses in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas. The aim is to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This vote comes after the council was approached by the United Arab Emirates and Russia to discuss the recent Gaza hospital blast that tragically claimed the lives of hundreds.

While Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour attributes blame to Israeli forces for what he refers to as a “massacre” at the hospital and calls for an immediate ceasefire, Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan accuses the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group of being responsible. However, the exact party behind the blast remains unverified, as independent verification of the allegations has proven challenging.

Originally scheduled for Monday, the vote was postponed for 24 hours to allow for further negotiations. Subsequently, the United States, traditionally protective of its ally Israel within the Security Council, requested an additional delay due to President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel on Wednesday. Whether or not the United States will permit the resolution to pass is uncertain.

The resolution’s text urges Israel, albeit indirectly, to rescind its order for Gaza civilians to relocate to the southern parts of the Palestinian enclave. This order was issued as part of Israel’s preparations for a ground offensive in response to what has been deemed the most severe attack on Israeli civilians in the country’s 75-year history, perpetrated by Hamas. In total, approximately 1.1 million people in Gaza, nearly half of the population, were affected by this directive.

It is worth noting that the Brazilian resolution is essentially an elaborated version of a Russian text that failed to secure approval in a previous vote held on Monday. The new draft specifically condemns “the terrorist attacks by Hamas” and proposes humanitarian pauses instead of an all-encompassing ceasefire.

Amidst this ongoing conflict, the Gaza Strip remains under an extensive blockade and has faced the most intense bombardment in its history. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas following an attack on October 7th, which claimed the lives of 1,300 individuals and resulted in the seizure of hostages by the militant group. Tragically, the death toll among Palestinians has now exceeded 3,000.

