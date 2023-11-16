In a landmark decision, the United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution urging immediate and extended humanitarian pauses in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The resolution calls for a “sufficient number of days” during which aid can be delivered to those affected by the violence.

This resolution marks a significant breakthrough as it overcame previous impasses and disagreements that hindered progress in finding a solution. The United States, Russia, and Britain, as veto-powers, chose to abstain from the vote, while the remaining 12 members voted in favor of the resolution.

One key area of contention in the council’s deliberations has been whether to call for a humanitarian pause or a ceasefire. A pause is generally considered less formal and of shorter duration than a ceasefire, which requires mutual agreement from both parties involved. The United States has advocated for pauses, emphasizing the importance of aid delivery and access, while Russia has been pushing for a ceasefire.

During the voting, Russia made a last-minute attempt to amend the resolution to include a call for a truce leading to a cessation of hostilities. However, this proposal was not accepted, and Russia chose to abstain from the vote, highlighting the absence of an immediate ceasefire in the resolution.

This resolution is the fifth attempt by the Security Council to address the crisis since Hamas militants launched a surprise assault on October 7, resulting in the loss of many innocent lives and the taking of hostages. Importantly, the resolution does not explicitly condemn the Hamas attack — a point of contention for the United States and Britain, who are allies of Israel.

The United States, in particular, expressed its reluctance to support the resolution, with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stating that it was essential for the text to condemn Hamas and reaffirm the right of member states to protect their citizens from terrorist attacks.

While Britain also abstained due to the absence of condemnation for the October 7 attacks, they voiced strong support for the resolution’s purpose of enabling aid delivery and the safe release of hostages. Ambassador Barbara Woodward emphasized the urgency to address the crisis and provide humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

The Security Council’s resolution calls for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip” to facilitate full, rapid, safe, and unhindered access for aid organizations. This measure aims to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation faced by the population in the Gaza Strip.

Israel, on its part, is committed to eliminating Hamas and has pursued various military strategies, including airstrikes, sieges, and ground offensives. The health officials in Gaza, who are recognized as reliable sources by the United Nations, report a significant toll on the Palestinian population, with thousands of confirmed deaths.

Addressing the Security Council, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield acknowledged that Hamas has deeply embedded itself within the civilian population in Gaza. However, she emphasized that the actions of Hamas should not diminish Israel’s responsibility to protect innocent lives.

The Security Council’s resolution also emphasizes compliance with international law, especially regarding the protection of civilians, particularly children. It calls on all parties involved not to deprive the people of Gaza of essential services and humanitarian aid necessary for their survival.

While this resolution is a significant step forward, it is crucial to monitor its implementation and ensure the provision of much-needed aid to the affected areas. The international community must continue to work collectively to find a sustainable solution that will bring an end to the hostilities and provide lasting peace for the people of Gaza.

Sources:

– Reuters: [UN Security Council to vote on call for pauses in Gaza fighting](https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/un-security-council-vote-call-pauses-gaza-fighting-2021-11-15/)

– United Nations: [Website](https://www.un.org/)