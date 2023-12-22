UN Security Council Passes Resolution on Israel-Hamas Conflict, Promoting Humanitarian Aid and Sustainable Ceasefire

In a historic move, the United Nations Security Council has passed a compromise resolution to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The resolution focuses on humanitarian pauses, increased aid to Gaza, and the creation of conditions that will allow for a sustainable end to the fighting.

The resolution emphasizes the need for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip to ensure unhindered access for rapid and safe delivery of aid. This will provide much-needed relief to the people of Gaza who have been severely affected by the conflict.

One of the noteworthy aspects of this resolution is the abstention of the United States and Russia, both permanent members of the Security Council. Instead of using their veto power, they decided to let the resolution pass. This decision marked a change in their approach and demonstrated their commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed support for the resolution but abstained from voting due to the absence of a direct condemnation of Hamas. The US diplomat stated that they would prefer to see a clear condemnation of Hamas, as they believe it is crucial to acknowledge their role in initiating the conflict.

Throughout the negotiations, the US aimed to avoid vetoing the resolution after facing criticism for doing so previously. The language in the current resolution emphasizes the need for urgent steps to lay the groundwork for a sustainable cessation of hostilities. This approach takes into account the conditions required for a lasting peace and reflects the diplomatic efforts to balance various perspectives.

A major point of contention in the negotiations was the establishment of a monitoring mechanism in the Gaza Strip under the authority of the United Nations Secretary-General. However, the US raised concerns that such a mechanism would be impractical and hinder the delivery of aid. They argued that it would duplicate existing mechanisms and potentially create chaos.

Despite these disagreements, diplomats worked behind closed doors to finalize the resolution, taking into consideration the concerns of various stakeholders. The resolution was initially proposed by the United Arab Emirates, and it went through several revisions to arrive at the current version.

The passing of this resolution is a significant step towards addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict and providing much-needed humanitarian aid to the affected population. It reflects the collective efforts of the international community to support a sustainable ceasefire and promote peace in the region.

FAQ:

Q: What does the resolution call for?

A: The resolution calls for humanitarian pauses, increased aid to Gaza, and the creation of conditions leading to a sustainable end to the conflict.

Q: What was the US stance on the resolution?

A: The US abstained from voting due to the absence of a direct condemnation of Hamas, although they expressed support for the resolution.

Q: Why was there controversy surrounding the monitoring mechanism?

A: The US argued that the proposed monitoring mechanism would be impractical and could hinder the delivery of aid.

Q: What is the significance of this resolution?

A: The resolution represents a collective effort to address the conflict and provide much-needed humanitarian assistance to those affected.