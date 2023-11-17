UN Security Council Backs Resolution Urging Humanitarian Pause in Gaza

In a significant development, the United Nations Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The resolution, put forth by Malta, emphasizes the need for extended breaks to allow access for aid delivery to the embattled territory.

This breakthrough comes after four unsuccessful attempts to adopt a resolution, highlighting the gravity of the situation in Gaza. The resolution also calls for the establishment of humanitarian corridors across the region and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Notably, the United States and the United Kingdom abstained from voting. While both countries supported the focus on providing humanitarian relief, they expressed reservations due to the resolution’s lack of explicit criticism against Hamas. Russia also abstained, citing the absence of any mention of an immediate ceasefire as its primary concern.

The passing of this resolution marks the first United Nations action addressing the Israel-Palestine conflict since 2016. However, it is essential to recognize that UN resolutions, though legally binding in theory, often go unheeded. Nonetheless, the significance lies in the United States’ decision to support a call for an extended humanitarian ceasefire, which places some pressure on its ally, Israel. This shift in the US stance may reflect growing frustration with Israel’s military campaign, particularly incidents like the attack on al-Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility.

The adoption of this resolution is a relief for the United Nations, which has seen the Security Council fail to reach a consensus since October 7th, severely impacting multilateralism and diplomatic efforts. The resolution assigns the task of monitoring the ceasefire to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

Although the final draft toned down the language from a “demand” to a “call” for humanitarian pauses, critics argue that it may diminish the likelihood of implementation. Moreover, the resolution calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, while urging all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, particularly concerning the protection of civilians, especially children.

It is crucial to note that the passing of this resolution does not guarantee an end to the conflict or an immediate resolution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, it does serve as a reminder of the global concern surrounding the situation and could push for increased efforts to address the plight of civilians.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What does the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza aim to achieve?

The resolution focuses on calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip to facilitate aid delivery to the affected population.

2. Why did the United States and the United Kingdom abstain from voting?

While both countries supported the emphasis on humanitarian relief, they withheld full support due to the resolution’s omission of explicit criticism against Hamas.

3. What is the significance of the US backing a call for an extended humanitarian ceasefire?

The US decision signifies growing frustration with Israel’s military campaign and places pressure on Israel as a close ally. It underscores international concerns and highlights the need for a more extensive pause in hostilities.

4. Are UN resolutions legally binding?

UN resolutions are legally binding in theory; however, they are often ignored in practice. The focus is more on the political significance and the message conveyed by the international community.

5. What is the role of the UN Secretary-General in the resolution?

The resolution assigns the task of monitoring any implemented ceasefire to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, thereby ensuring ongoing oversight.

