Kenya to Lead Multinational Force in Haiti to Combat Gang Violence

In a historical move, the United Nations Security Council has voted to deploy a multinational armed force led by Kenya to Haiti, with the aim of combating violent gangs in the troubled Caribbean nation. This marks the first time in almost 20 years that a force will be sent to Haiti. The resolution, drafted by the United States and Ecuador, received 13 votes in favor, with China and the Russian Federation abstaining.

The force, authorized to deploy for one year with a review after nine months, will be funded through voluntary contributions, with the United States pledging up to $200 million. The deployment of this force comes in response to a request from Haiti’s prime minister to address the surge in gang violence and restore security in the country, enabling long-delayed elections to take place.

While a deployment date has not been set, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested that a security mission to Haiti could be deployed within months. Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Minister Alfred Mutua has also indicated that the force could deploy within two to three months, possibly as early as January. Training in French is being provided for key officers who will be part of the mission.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry expressed gratitude to the U.N. Security Council, the U.N. Secretary-General, and the countries joining the force. He stated, “The bell of liberation sounded… We couldn’t wait any longer!” The exact size of the force is yet to be determined, but Kenya has proposed sending 1,000 police officers. In addition to Kenya’s contribution, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda have pledged to send personnel.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of preventing abuse and sexual exploitation by mission leaders and highlights the need for wastewater management and environmental controls to prevent water-borne diseases. It also stresses the necessity of a Haitian political solution based on free, transparent, and fair elections for lasting success.

While the deployment of an armed force is expected to restore peace and security in Haiti, there is recognition that it is not sufficient in addressing the country’s deep-rooted problems. Jean Victor Généus, Haiti’s foreign affairs minister, emphasized the importance of socioeconomic development to alleviate extreme poverty, which contributes to the recruitment of young people by gangs.

Overall, the deployment of this multinational force led by Kenya represents a significant step towards combating gang violence in Haiti and creating conditions for stability and progress in the country.