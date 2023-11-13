The United Nations Approves Multinational Security Force for Haiti

The United Nations Security Council has given its approval for the deployment of a foreign security mission to Haiti, following a request from the Caribbean nation for assistance in dealing with violent gangs that have taken control of its capital, Port-au-Prince.

In addition to authorizing the security mission, the Security Council has also expanded the existing U.N. arms embargo to include all gangs, rather than just specific individuals. This comes in response to Haitian officials’ concerns that the majority of firearms used by these gangs are being imported from the United States.

The resolution, drafted by the United States and Ecuador, grants the Multinational Security Support mission the authority to “take all necessary measures,” which is code for the use of force if required. While the majority of council members voted in favor of the resolution, China and Russia abstained due to concerns regarding the broad use of force.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need for a robust response, including the deployment of multinational police forces and military assets, in order to restore law and order in Haiti and disarm the gangs.

After facing difficulties in finding a country willing to lead the security assistance mission, Kenya offered to contribute 1,000 police officers in July. The Bahamas, Jamaica, and Antigua and Barbuda have also expressed their willingness to help.

Although the United States will not be sending troops, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced plans to provide $100 million in logistical and financial support for the multinational mission. This assistance may include intelligence, airlift, communications, and medical support.

It should be noted that the approval of the security assistance mission by the U.N. Security Council does not make it a United Nations operation. Previous U.N. peacekeeping forces were deployed in Haiti in 2004 but left in 2017, with U.N. police leaving in 2019.

Haitians have expressed concerns regarding the presence of armed foreign forces due to previous negative experiences. In 2010, U.N. peacekeepers were responsible for introducing cholera to the country when infected sewage was dumped into a river. This resulted in the deaths of over 9,000 people and the illness of approximately 800,000 individuals.

With the approval of the council resolution, participating countries are being urged to implement appropriate wastewater management and environmental controls to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

