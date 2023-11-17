UN Security Council Approves Resolution Urging Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Gaza Strip

The UN Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution urging immediate and extended humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip. The resolution specifically calls for the establishment of humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate the delivery of aid and the evacuation of medical patients. Introduced by Malta, the resolution aims to protect civilians, particularly children, and secure the unconditional release of captives held in Gaza.

The adoption of this resolution signals a significant diplomatic breakthrough, as previous attempts to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict had failed. The resolution received 12 votes in favor, with no votes against and three abstentions from Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. While some experts question the enforceability of international law on Israel, the passage of this resolution adds pressure on Israel to comply with the provisions outlined.

The resolution does not explicitly refer to a ceasefire or address specific instances of violence between the two parties. The focus is on creating space for humanitarian assistance, disregarding recent attacks by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s retaliatory actions. The omission of these events has sparked criticism from Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, who dismissed the resolution as disconnected from reality.

Amid disagreements and political posturing, it is essential to remember the urgent need for humanitarian relief in the Gaza Strip. The conflict has resulted in an alarming number of casualties, including a significant proportion of women and children. The resolution emphasizes the unhindered delivery of essential supplies, with fuel singled out as a critical item.

To ensure accountability, the resolution mandates that the UN Secretary-General provides a report on its implementation during the next Security Council meeting on the Middle East. This report will shed light on the progress made and any challenges encountered in executing the resolution’s provisions.

