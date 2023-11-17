New UN Resolution Urges Humanitarian Aid and Ceasefire in Gaza

In a historic move, the United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution calling for immediate and extended humanitarian aid and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip. This marks a significant step forward in addressing the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict that has ravaged the region since October 7.

The resolution, introduced by Malta, received overwhelming support with 12 votes in favor and no votes against. The United States, United Kingdom, and Russia, however, chose to abstain for various reasons. The US and UK sought explicit condemnation of Hamas in the resolution, while Russia believed it should also mention a ceasefire.

Instead, the resolution emphasizes the need for humanitarian pauses to allow critical aid to reach civilians. It also urgently calls for the unconditional release of all hostages, especially children, held by Hamas and other armed groups. These measures aim to alleviate the dire humanitarian crisis that has affected over 2.2 million Palestinians.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with the Palestinian Authority reporting over 11,000 Palestinian deaths, including more than 4,500 children, due to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations. In response, Israel implemented a blockade, cutting off essential resources such as food, fuel, water, and electricity.

This blockade has caused further suffering and perpetuated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The territory’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, has even faced fuel shortages to power life-saving machines. Israeli officials claim that Hamas has misused the hospital for its operations, but Hamas denies these allegations.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, has expressed his country’s refusal to comply with the resolution, dismissing it as disconnected from reality. He asserts that Israel will continue to act in accordance with international law, while accusing Hamas of disregarding the resolution entirely.

While UN Security Council resolutions are legally binding, their enforcement has often been challenging. Israel has previously ignored resolutions, including one in 2016 that called for an end to settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

Palestine’s permanent observer to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, has called for accountability if Israel fails to abide by the resolution’s provisions. He characterizes the situation in Gaza as a failure of humanity and condemns Israel’s actions as part of an ongoing plan to dispossess and deny the rights of the Palestinian people.

Mansour’s criticism encompasses the historical context of the Nakba, which refers to the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the Arab-Israeli war in 1948. He emphasizes the urgent need to end the madness and work towards lasting peace in the region.

This UN resolution serves as a significant step towards addressing the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza and promoting a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict. It highlights the international community’s recognition of the gravity of the situation and the importance of providing immediate assistance to the affected population.

