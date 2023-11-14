UN Secretary-General Stresses Urgency for Change in a World on the Brink of Division

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his concerns about a potential “Great Fracture” in the world, emphasizing the urgent need for global governance structures to adapt to the evolving international landscape. In his address to world leaders at the United Nations Assembly Hall, Guterres called for comprehensive reforms that would revitalize multilateral institutions and reshape the global financial system.

Guterres emphasized that the status quo was not an acceptable alternative to reform, warning that further fragmentation would be detrimental. He expressed a growing concern about a potential fracture in economic and financial systems, trade relations, and conflicts surrounding technology, artificial intelligence, and security frameworks.

Recognizing the emergence of new global powers such as China and India, along with the increasing influence of regional blocs, Guterres acknowledged the potential for justice and balance in international relations. However, he stressed that a multipolar world necessitates stronger and newly-established multilateral institutions to maintain peace between nations.

Highlighting the outdated power dynamics within the United Nations, Guterres pointed out that the Security Council and Bretton Woods agreement still reflect the unequal power relations of the post-World War II era when many countries were still under colonial rule. The Secretary-General called for reforms to overcome historical imbalances, as the Security Council’s five permanent members and 10 rotating members fail to adequately represent the diverse interests and voices of the international community.

Touching upon a wide range of pressing global issues, including violence in Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Haiti, as well as oppression in Myanmar and Afghanistan, Guterres also stressed the potential risks associated with unchecked advances in technologies like artificial intelligence.

In line with his dedication to addressing climate change, Guterres specifically criticized G20 countries for being responsible for the majority of global emissions. He called on wealthier nations to fulfill their promised funding commitments to help developing countries mitigate climate-related threats.

Moreover, Guterres took a moment to acknowledge and express solidarity with environmental activists worldwide, recognizing their efforts to champion real climate action. He assured them that they are on the right side of history.

The Secretary-General’s speech builds upon his previous criticisms of the fractured state of the world. In previous years, he has described the world as “getting an F in ethics” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and warned about global dysfunction. Guterres highlighted the importance of international cooperation and joint action to prevent humanitarian and environmental catastrophes, emphasizing the pressing need to bridge the divisions among global superpowers.

As the secretary-general of the United Nations, Guterres acknowledged that his influence is limited. Despite lacking significant power and resources, he stressed the importance of his voice in advocating for change and amplifying the concerns and aspirations of the international community.

Sources:

– [United Nations Official Website](https://www.un.org)

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)