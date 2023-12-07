UN Secretary-General Calls for Urgent Action on Gaza Crisis

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken a bold step by invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter, urging the UN Security Council to address the escalating war in Gaza. This move highlights the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for international intervention.

In his plea to the Security Council, Guterres emphasized the potential threat to international peace and security posed by the ongoing conflict in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. He expressed deep concern over the devastating human suffering, physical destruction, and collective trauma faced by both Israelis and Palestinians.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a member of the Security Council, has responded to Guterres’s call by submitting a draft resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire. The UAE’s urgency reflects the catastrophic state of affairs in the Gaza Strip, which could soon become irreparable without immediate action.

It is important to note that if the Security Council decides to adopt a ceasefire resolution, it possesses the authority to enforce it through various means, such as sanctions or the deployment of an international force. However, the veto power held by the council’s five permanent members – China, Russia, the US, the UK, and France – could hinder progress.

Guterres’s decision to invoke Article 99 signifies his grave concerns about the deteriorating situation in Gaza. He warns of the potential breakdown of public order and the complete collapse of the humanitarian system, which would have dire consequences for Palestinians and regional peace and security.

Despite the urgency conveyed by Guterres, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, has criticized the invocation of Article 99. Erdan accuses Guterres of bias against Israel and views the call for a ceasefire as an endorsement of Hamas’s actions. This disagreement underscores the complexity and polarization surrounding the conflict.

Article 99 of the UN Charter grants the secretary-general the authority to bring matters that threaten international peace and security to the attention of the Security Council. Guterres’s use of this power, which has rarely been invoked since 1989, demonstrates the severity of the Gaza crisis.

While the invocation of Article 99 serves as a symbolic gesture, it may not significantly alter the political dynamics among the Security Council’s powerful members. Nevertheless, it has brought renewed attention to the urgent need for decisive action to address the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

FAQ

