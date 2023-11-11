Taliban Accused of Committing Numerous Extrajudicial Killings in Afghanistan

In a recent report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has stated that the Taliban fighters have carried out hundreds of extrajudicial killings since assuming power in Afghanistan in 2021. Despite promising a “general amnesty” to protect the previous government, the Taliban has engaged in various human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, torture, ill-treatment, and enforced disappearances.

The UNAMA reported at least 218 extrajudicial killings and over 800 alleged offenses. The majority of these violations targeted former members of the Afghan National Army, police, and National Directorate of Security officials. It is noted that these violations primarily occurred in the months immediately following the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, expressed disappointment, stating that the treatment of individuals affiliated with the previous government and security forces is a betrayal of trust. The Taliban initially presented themselves as a more moderate group and offered amnesty to their adversaries. However, they have since imposed harsh restrictions on women, including banning them from universities, closing girls’ secondary schools, and limiting their involvement in NGOs and travel.

The UN and other international rights groups have criticized the Taliban for undermining progress in human rights protection. Afghan women, in particular, have expressed concerns about the increasing repression and brutality under Taliban rule, with new rules forcing them to be fully covered and requiring a male guardian for outdoor activities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are extrajudicial killings?

Extrajudicial killings are unlawful and deliberate killings carried out by government authorities or individuals without due process or a legal trial. These killings go against national and international laws and deny individuals their right to a fair trial and protection of their human rights.

2. What is the role of UNAMA in Afghanistan?

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is a political mission established by the UN Security Council to provide support to the Afghan government and promote peace, stability, and respect for human rights in the country.

3. What is the general amnesty promised by the Taliban?

The general amnesty promised by the Taliban was a commitment to not target individuals who were affiliated with the previous government or security forces. It was intended to assure those individuals that they would be safe after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

4. Are there any consequences for the perpetrators of these human rights violations?

The UN has called on the Taliban to punish those responsible for extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations. It is crucial for the Taliban to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding the perpetrators accountable.

