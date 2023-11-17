A recent report from the United Nations sheds light on the disturbing behavior of Russian troops in Ukraine, uncovering shocking evidence of war crimes and torture. The investigation conducted by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has revealed that Russian forces are committing atrocities, resulting in the death and suffering of countless individuals.

One survivor, who endured unbearable torture, described the horrors they experienced as “electric shocks that felt like an eternity.” This harrowing account exemplifies the extent of the brutality inflicted on victims. The Kherson region, in particular, has been plagued by rape and sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers against women ranging from 19 to 83 years old. These heinous acts often occurred within close proximity to family members, forcing them to endure the sounds of abuse.

Chairman of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, Erik Mose, expressed deep concern over the continuous evidence of war crimes committed by Russian armed forces. The commission has initiated an in-depth investigation into unlawful attacks, including those involving explosives, which have had devastating consequences for civilians. Furthermore, the investigation will delve into incidents of torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure.

The principal targets of this torture have primarily been individuals accused of being informants for the Ukrainian armed forces. It is worth noting that most instances of torture occurred within detention centers controlled by Russian authorities. The methods employed were alarmingly similar across different facilities, focused on extracting information from victims through interrogation sessions. Consequently, victims suffered excruciating pain and enduring suffering.

Erik Mose further emphasized that the severity of some acts of torture led to the death of victims. While the exact number of torture cases resulting in death remains unclear, the commission confirmed that it is a disturbingly significant figure. These cases were documented in various regions throughout Ukraine, both near and far from the front lines.

During the Human Rights Council meeting, Russia was given the opportunity to respond to the allegations. However, no representatives from Moscow chose to attend, raising further questions about accountability and transparency.

The revelations from this UN report expose the deep-rooted brutality in the midst of the conflict in Ukraine. The international community must condemn these war crimes and put pressure on Russia to cease its actions immediately. Without justice and accountability, innocent lives will continue to be shattered, and the cycle of violence will persist.

