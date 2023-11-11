North Korea Prioritizes Military Expansion at the Expense of Its People

North Korea is facing international criticism for its decision to allocate resources to expanding its military programs and nuclear weapons development while its people suffer from hunger and economic hardship. This comes as the United Nations Security Council holds its first discussion on the country’s human rights in six years, drawing anger from Russia and China.

During the special meeting, UN human rights chief Volker Turk highlighted the severe political repression and deteriorating economic conditions faced by the people of North Korea. He pointed out that numerous human rights abuses, including forced labor and child labor, were directly linked to the country’s increasing militarization.

Elizabeth Salmon, the UN independent human rights expert on North Korea, supported Turk’s comments by stating that the country’s leaders have prioritized funding the nuclear and missile programs over the well-being of their citizens. In some cases, citizens have been forced to endure starvation as resources are diverted.

The session, requested by the United States, Albania, and Japan, witnessed a majority of council members condemning the worsening living conditions and human rights violations in North Korea. US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that human rights and peace cannot be separated, while criticizing the close association between the country’s weapons development and human rights abuses.

A North Korean defector, Ilhyeok Kim, spoke to the council about his personal experiences of forced labor and deprivation. He revealed that the government used the hard work of its people to support the luxurious lifestyle of its leadership and to finance missile development. Kim expressed frustration at the government’s disregard for the well-being of its citizens and its sole focus on maintaining power and spreading propaganda.

Despite the condemnation from the international community, representatives from China and Russia argued that the Security Council was not the appropriate platform to discuss North Korean human rights issues. While China did not attempt to block the session, Russia’s deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky criticized it as a political agenda of the US and its allies.

China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang called for the council to play a constructive role in resuming talks and easing tensions, suggesting that discussing human rights would escalate the situation instead. Both China and Russia emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the challenges faced by North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent call for increased missile production and warnings of a potential intercontinental ballistic missile launch highlight the ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

FAQs

1. What was the focus of the United Nations Security Council meeting?

The United Nations Security Council held a special meeting to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea and the country’s prioritization of military programs over the well-being of its citizens.

2. What are some of the human rights abuses cited during the meeting?

The meeting highlighted several human rights abuses in North Korea, including forced labor and child labor, which are directly linked to the country’s increasing militarization.

3. How did China and Russia respond to the meeting?

While China did not attempt to block the session, both China and Russia argued that the Security Council was not the appropriate platform to address North Korean human rights issues. They emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving tensions.

4. What concerns were raised about North Korea’s missile development?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently called for an increase in missile production, and there are concerns that the country may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile as a form of protest against a summit between the US, Japan, and South Korea.

Sources:

– UN News: https://news.un.org

– CNN: https://edition.cnn.com