Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, there has been a recent questioning of the reliability of casualty figures provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. US President Joe Biden expressed doubt regarding the accuracy of the death toll figures, leading to a debate on their credibility. However, a high-ranking UN official has come forward to assert that these figures have consistently been considered credible in the past.

Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), affirmed the reliability of the figures presented by the Palestinian Ministry of Health during previous cycles of conflict in the Gaza Strip. Lazzarini emphasized that these figures were never significantly challenged or undermined before.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health compiles its data by collecting information from morgues and hospitals, providing a comprehensive understanding of the situation. In a recent release, the ministry presented a detailed report consisting of names and identity numbers of the individuals who lost their lives.

President Biden’s remarks regarding the credibility of these figures have drawn criticism from Palestinian rights advocates. As Israel persists with its intense airstrikes on Gaza, blocking basic necessities such as food, water, and electricity, skepticism towards the casualty figures only serves to further dehumanize Palestinians in the eyes of many.

The Health Ministry reports a staggering toll of 7,326 Palestinians killed and over 18,000 wounded since Israel initiated its bombardment in response to a Hamas attack on southern Israel. The severity of Israel’s bombings is exemplified by entire neighborhoods turned to rubble and hundreds of thousands of people displaced.

It is vital to note that various humanitarian groups, international organizations, news outlets, and branches of the US government have attested to the reliability of the figures provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the past. These figures have consistently held up to scrutiny and have been deemed reflective of the actual levels of death and injury.

While it is acknowledged that casualty figures may not be precisely accurate on a minute-to-minute basis, they still provide an overall understanding of the dire situation. Independent investigations have supported the credibility of these figures, as they align with the severity of the conflict and the resulting human toll.

As the conflict rages on in Gaza and the world seeks to comprehend the scale of the humanitarian crisis, it is essential to rely on accurate and credible information. The figures provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health have proven to be consistent and reliable, allowing for a better understanding of the devastating impact on the lives of Palestinians.