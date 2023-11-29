Developing Countries Require Significant Increase in Investment to Combat Climate Change

Insufficient investment in developing countries poses a threat to global efforts in reducing global warming, according to a report from the UN’s high-level expert group on climate finance. The group emphasized the need for “radical change” and urged for COP28 to address this issue. Under the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, the UN group previously stated that developing nations (excluding China) would need to spend $2.4 trillion annually on clean energy and climate resilience by 2030 – four times the current levels. However, an updated analysis reveals that climate investment in emerging economies has stalled, calling for immediate action.

The report highlights the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that insufficient investment is the reason for the lack of progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The central focus of the upcoming COP28 talks will be to assess the limited advancements made in curbing emissions. Failure to provide the necessary funds would not only jeopardize the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement but would also have devastating consequences, particularly for the most vulnerable populations.

Developing nations, despite contributing less to greenhouse gas emissions, suffer the most from the economic and environmental impacts of extreme weather events and rising sea levels. These countries also happen to be some of the fastest-growing economies, with a growing demand that experts say could be met through a transition to clean energy. However, to achieve this, these countries need to overcome debt burdens and secure access to financing.

The report states that approximately $1.4 trillion of the required $2.4 trillion would come from domestic spending, indicating the importance of international private finance increasing by more than 15 times and funding from multilateral development banks tripling. The report’s authors stress that this calls for “radical change” and recommend a significant boost in investments to address the climate crisis.

Economist Vera Songwe, one of the co-authors of the report, cautions against delay, highlighting the increasing cost of inaction. She urges prompt action, as the estimated investment needs are expected to rise by 2025 if progress is delayed. Financing has been a central issue in international climate negotiations, with richer countries failing to fulfill their promise of providing $100 billion annually in climate finance for resilience and clean energy by 2020. While this target may have been met in the past year, the needs in terms of climate impacts continue to escalate.

Developing countries have been at the forefront of urging institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to prioritize climate-related initiatives. To generate additional resources, experts propose implementing taxes on high-emitting sectors, such as shipping and airlines, as well as redirecting subsidies from polluting activities towards green transition efforts.

The UN report applauds the United Arab Emirates for pledging $4.5 billion to promote Africa’s transition to clean energy and hopes for similar commitments at the upcoming COP28 talks. The report concludes by highlighting the significant gap between the current funding and the required investment, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the climate crisis.

FAQs

1. What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties, an annual event held under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It brings together representatives from various countries to discuss and address climate change-related issues.

2. What is the Paris Agreement?

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty adopted in 2015. Its primary goal is to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C. The agreement sets out commitments for countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance adaptation measures, and provide financial support to developing nations.

